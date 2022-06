It’s been the foundation of nearly everything written, spoken and otherwise uttered about the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The idea from its inception is that these tournaments would be limited-field, 54-hole, no-cut events but, most importantly, that they would be contested for massive prize money payouts. On Saturday at The Centurion Club outside of London, that will come to fruition for the first time when a winner of the inaugural tournament emerges and is awarded the largest payday in pro golf history—$4 million.

GOLF ・ 9 HOURS AGO