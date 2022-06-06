DEMING – The Deming Senior Center will be closed to the public due to COVID19 exposures amongst staff. The closure will started on Monday, June 6, 2022 and will end on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Lunches will not be served in the dining room during this time period. Home Delivered Meals service may be limited. If you are experiencing food insecurity or need immediate assistance please call 575-546-8823.

En Español

El Deming Senior Center estará cerrado al público debido a las exposiciones a COVID19 entre el personal. El cierre comenzará el lunes 6 de junio de 2022 y finalizará el lunes 13 de junio de 2022.

Los almuerzos no se servirán en el comedor durante este período de tiempo. Los servicios de comidas a domicilio pueden ser limitados.

Si experimenta inseguridad alimentaria o necesita asistencia inmediata, llame al 575-546-8823.

This article originally appeared on Deming Headlight: Deming Senior Center closed due to COVID-19 outbreak among staff