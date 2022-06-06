ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State Police participate in Click It or Ticket campaign

By Headlight staff reports
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 4 days ago

SANTA FE – From May 23, 2022, through June 5, 2022, the New Mexico State Police participated in the National Occupant Protection Mobilization, Click it or Ticket (CIOT) campaign. The CIOT campaign was conducted on all roadways within the state with an emphasis on seat belt use for both drivers and passengers.

During the two-week CIOT campaign, state police officers issued a total of 810 traffic citations (394 citations were for lack of seat belt usage and 13 citations were for no child restraint). Officers also issued 403 other traffic citations for various traffic violations and made a total of 11 arrests (2 DWI arrests, 8 Misdemeanor arrests, and 1 felony arrest).

The safety of motorists is a top priority of the New Mexico State Police and officers will continue to conduct operations throughout the year. We encourage the public to drive safely and obey all laws while traveling the motorways of New Mexico.

IN THIS ARTICLE
