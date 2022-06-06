ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Ohio State players earn tennis All-America honors

By Staff reports
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQKSM_0g2ZHBKH00

Five Ohio State tennis players were named ITA All-Americans on Monday .

Matej Vocel was both a singles and doubles All-American while Cannon Kingsley and JJ Tracy earned singles accolades and Robert Cash earned doubles honors. From the women's team, Irina Cantos Siemers was named a singles All-American.

This is the second time in program history that four Buckeyes men earned All-America honors in the same season. In 2008, Bryan Koniecko, Steven Moneke, Justin Kronauge and Drew Eberly were named All-Americans.

Vocel was 31-8 in singles and 39-7 in doubles He and partner Cash finished the year ranked as the No. 1 doubles team in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Os4sG_0g2ZHBKH00

Kingsley was 22-7, including a 15-4 mark at the No. 1 spot. . Tracy was 36-6, including 19-1 in dual team matches.

Cantos Siemers was 34-10 in singles, the fifth-most wins in a single season for a Buckeye.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Five Ohio State players earn tennis All-America honors

Comments / 0

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

