The Grantville Kiwanis Club recently donated three rugs for Glanton Elementary School to use in its first grade classrooms. Typically, GKC coordinates a K-Kids program at Glanton, said Shelly Smith, president of the kiwanis club, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club was not able to be active in the school. So, Smith said she reached out to the school and asked what the club could provide.

GRANTVILLE, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO