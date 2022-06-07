ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Former Phantoms’ standout earns prestigious NHL honor

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cbxmf_0g2ZFtDx00

NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – Former Youngstown Phantoms’ forward and current Winnipeg Jets standout Kyle Connor was awarded the Lady Byng Trophy by the National Hockey League Monday night.

The Lady Byng Award is presented to the player deemed the most sportsmanlike in the National Hockey League.

Jack Arvin Classic returns following a two-year hiatus

The former Phantom was tied for the second fewest minor penalties in the NHL this past season.

Connor was penalized just twice in over 1,700 minutes of ice time.

It is the first time he has won the award and the first in Jets’ franchise history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Youngstown, NY
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
WKBN

Two stuck in M&M Mars factory chocolate tank, rescue underway

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A rescue is underway at the Mars M&M factory in Elizabethtown after two people became stuck in a chocolate tank. Dispatch tells abc27 that no injuries are being reported after two people fell into the tank. First responders were called to help cut a hole into the tank to help the […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Connor
WKBN

Biden nominee fails on Senate floor

The Senate on Wednesday voted against President Biden’s nominee for an assistant secretary post for the Labor Department, with Vice President Harris in Los Angeles and unable to cast a tiebreaking vote.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phantom#Youngstown Phantoms#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Hockey
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy