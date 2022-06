Following early previews, Stussy and Converse have now unveiled an official look at their upcoming collaboration comprised of the Chuck 70 Hi and One Star models. Both kicks arrive in a classic black and white palette, with white topstitching details adding a touch of contrast. The Chuck 70 Hi features a star motif in Stussy’s signature style, along with the streetwear label’s brand found on the tongue and heel. The original Converse All Star logo is hidden on the interior to round out the design. Meanwhile, the low-top One Star is embroidered with the same star design on the sides.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO