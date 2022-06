VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Board of Supervisors had a busy night Wednesday, discussing body cameras and the courthouse. At their last meeting, the board voted to create a public fund to allow locals to put money toward body cameras. During matters from the public, two community members spoke against the public fund, and one spoke in favor, saying money has already been collected.

