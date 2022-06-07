Schuylkill Township celebrates opening of municipal park

The following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. • The Philadelphia Flower Show, with the theme “In Full Bloom,” opens Saturday and runs through June 19 in South Philadelphia’s FDR Park. This is the second time in its almost 200-year history that show will be held outdoors, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the beautiful vistas and rolling landscape of FDR Park, a registered historical district. The show will again span 15 acres with breathtaking exhibits, family-friendly activities and gorgeous greenspace. Visitors will experience spectacular floral and garden displays filled with bold color and dramatic beauty. Additionally, this year’s show will offer several new experiences tailored to families, food lovers, plant enthusiasts and those who want to experience late spring’s beauty in an outdoor setting. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except the last day, when it closes at 6 p.m. For ticket options, visit phsonline.org/the-flower-show.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO