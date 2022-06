Where do you go for interior design inspiration? If your answer involves social media sites like Instagram and Pinterest, you might have a hard time coming up with ideas that are truly unique and original. With their creative renovations of attic apartments in Prague, two architecture firms demonstrate a better way: turn to your favorite works of art instead. For “The Art Maisonette” in the Letná district, Esté Architekti referenced the owners’ love of Czech graffiti art, while No Architects took inspiration from two modern paintings belonging to the owners of “Maisonette 69” in the Žižkov district.

