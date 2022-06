TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Tallahassee murder trial is now on pause with testimony set to resume in July after new evidence surfaced in the case on the first day of trial. Preston Hart is accused of the 2019 murder of Jason Joseph, who was shot during an argument near the entrance of the Springfield Arms Apartments. Hart was tried earlier this year, but the jury could not agree on a verdict and the judge declared a mistrial.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO