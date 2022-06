TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a triple shooting at a home on Saplin Court led to the crash in which an officer died Wednesday morning. TPD identified 37-year-old Tyrone Cleveland as the suspect. He shot three of his family members at his home in the 4200 block of Saplin Court, and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the shooting around 12:27 a.m., according to Sheriff Walt McNeil.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO