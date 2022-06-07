ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, NC

Crews battling major fire at business in Holly Springs

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Holly Springs, N.C. — Fire crews in Holly Springs are responding to a 2 alarm fire at a business in Holly Springs Monday night. The Holly Springs Fire Department...

WRAL News

Utility pole falls on truck in Durham, sparking fire

Durham, N.C. — No one was injured when a utility pole fell on a semi-truck, sparking a small fire early Friday morning. The crash was reported before 4 a.m. on Garland Street off Guess Road. According to the Durham Police Department, the driver is okay and managed to get...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Person killed in Sampson County house fire

Ivanhoe, N.C. — One person died Thursday night in a house fire in Sampson County. Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed firefighters responded to the home on Kenneth Lane in Ivanhoe, North Carolina, after 9:30 p.m. An adult and a child escaped the fire and were taken to...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Person shot in Chapel Hill neighborhood

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person was shot in a neighborhood in Chapel Hill Friday morning. Officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the 100 block of Creel Street around 5:30 a.m., where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police officers were speaking to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Person shot in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person was shot in Chapel Hill Friday morning. Officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the 100 block of Creel Street around 5:30 a.m. where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The condition of the person was not provided.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
#Accident
WRAL News

Solar panels float on lake to power Fort Bragg's Camp Mackall

Richmond County, N.C. — The ribbon was cut Friday morning at Fort Bragg's Camp Mackall on the largest floating solar plant plant in the Southeast. Two acres of Big Muddy Lake are covered with a floating array of solar panels, a collaboration between Fort Bragg, Duke Energy and Ameresco, the company who built it. The project is the first of its kind for the military, and it is part of Fort Bragg's overall plan to become more energy efficient and eco-friendly to the land on which soldiers train.
FORT BRAGG, NC
cbs17

Durham police charge suspect in March homicide

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police announced on Friday a suspect has been charged in a first-degree murder case that occurred in March. On March 31, officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Crest Street. Police located Hironori James, 62, of Durham who was shot. James was pronounced dead at the scene.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Work begins on downtown Raleigh’s tallest apartment tower yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Construction on another high rise is shifting into gear in downtown Raleigh. A ceremonial groundbreaking celebration kicked off work for the new building going up at 320 W. South Street. The real estate firm behind the project, Capital Square, reports this will be the tallest...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Bodega holds grand opening with carnival, live music (June 10, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Brookside Bodega will celebrate their grand opening in Raleigh today (June 10) from 4 – 9 p.m. with carnival games, live music and food on its outdoor patio. They are located at 1000 Brookside Drive in the former Falafel & Co. space. The restaurant’s menu is loosely inspired by New York bodegas, or small owner-operated convenience stores, and features dishes like the New York chopped cheese sandwich, spicy Nashville chicken sandwich and Birria taco plate and guacamole. There are plenty of vegetarian options, including Buffalo cauliflower, the Portobello club, a grilled Pimento cheese sandwich and more. And true to the bodega form, they are stocked with all the essential items you need for your home – everything from a great wine selection and beer, to dairy, eggs and toilet paper. Congrats to owners Lee and Michelle Robinson, Jacob Paramo and Darrell Brown. Get to know them here.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Police looking for hit-and-run driver after deadly crash

Hope Mills, N.C. — Police in Hope Mills are searching for a champagne-colored Toyota SUV after two men were struck by the vehicle early Friday morning. One man died, and one was seriously injured, police said. The men were walking when a Toyota 4-Runner traveling east on Camden Road...
HOPE MILLS, NC
