Children's reading program set in Concord

Daily Jefferson County Union
 4 days ago

CONCORD — The Concord Historical Society will sponsor a reading program for children ages 4 and up.

Summer Afternoons with Laura: A Reading Program for Children will be held Thursdays, June 16, 23 and 30.

The Town of Concord was home to relatives of Laura Ingalls Wilder. Laura’s mother Caroline was a school teacher in Concord, and her parents, Caroline and Charles, met and married in Concord in 1861.

All three reading programs will be held at 1 p.m. at the William R. Look Log Cabin at Dahnert /Concord Park.

All children will need to be accompanied by an adult. People should bring their own blanket to sit around the person who reads from the Laura Ingalls Wilder book.

RSVP by June 10 by calling (262) 593-8099. Space is limited, so register early.

Homemade cookies and lemonade will be served after the book reading and the children can play some historic games. This program is free for all children. www.concordwihistory.org

Daily Jefferson County Union

