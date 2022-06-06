Car stolen from delivery driver in North Park slams into several cars and a building

Someone jumped into a Door Dash driver's car Monday morning and sped off, plowing into several parked vehicles before slamming head on into a flower shop.

The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Ray Street near Dwight Street in North Park, said San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood.

The victim told police someone stole his Volkswagen Jetta as he was making a delivery. He said he jumped on the hood of his car but was thrown from it as the thief drove off, according to Lockwood.

Surveillance video shows the victim flying off the hood of the fast-moving sedan as it barrels down the road. The 45-year-old victim suffered a head injury.

A short time later a driver crashed a white Jetta sedan into a sign and a building about a mile away on 30th Street at Grape Street — a straight shot down the street where the car was stolen, Lockwood said.

Witness George Fletcher told OnScene TV he’d just finished breakfast on the patio of a nearby restaurant when a car “came flying down Fern.”

“Blew past us, blew through the stop sign, over the curb, through a bollard, through a monument and hit the building, and spun sideways," Fletcher said.

The driver, a woman, got out of the wrecked car and ran “full speed” down Grape Street, he said.

Lockwood said police officers arrested the suspected driver. OnSceneTV video showed the woman talking to police and paramedics before she was loaded into an ambulance.

Video shows the front of the Jetta crumpled into the damaged structure. Lockwood said the building was red tagged, meaning it was deemed not safe to enter.

Staff writer Teri Figueroa contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .