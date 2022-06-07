ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Fugitive yoga teacher wanted for killing her love rival was dropped off at Newark Airport last month but authorities don't know whether she boarded a plane: $5,000 reward is offered for information on her whereabouts

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin-based yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, wanted for murder in the death of cyclist and possible love rival Moriah 'Mo' Wilson, 25, in Austin in MayAuthorities believe that Armstrong killed Wilson after finding that she had a brief relationship with her boyfriend, Colin Strickland, 35Armstrong was last seen after flying into...

JustMyOpinion
3d ago

She can only hide so long. No hair cut or hair color, weight gain, glasses, etc will stop this, it will just buy her a little more time. Stay tuned…..

