How's this for a fixer-upper? Remote Idaho home is listed for $1.6 MILLION despite peeling wallpaper, duct-taped doors and ripped up floor (but does have ten acres and two wells)

Ryker Webb, 3, was missing for two days in northwest Montana After an extensive search the toddler was found Sunday near Pine Ridge Road and South Fork Bull River Road, about 2.4 miles from where he went missing A couple who had heard a whimper from a nearby shed went to go investigate and found Ryker tucked into the lawnmower bag sleepingThe child was last seen in his yard playing with the family dog on Friday A concerned neighbor called 911 and it was determined the child had already been missing for two hours at that time Ryker was taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center for evaluation.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO