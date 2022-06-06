Taco Bell's New High-Tech Drive-Thru Has Tiny Food Elevators
With menu items like the Doritos Locos Taco and those ooey-gooey Cinnabon Delights, Taco Bell has been ahead of the game for quite some time now. And now the fast food chain has even more up its sleeve with this week’s opening of a brand new, drive-thru-focused location in Brooklyn Park,...
The Minnesota Food Truck Festival is set to kick off this summer in three different Twin Cities locations. The 2022 events will consist of "45 food trucks, live music, cold alcoholic beverages, games for all ages" and a pop-up marketplace from Feed My Starving Children. The events will take place...
Northern Tier Bakery, LLC, a St. Paul Park, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 905 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The RTE salad items were produced from May 18,...
The foursquare farmhouse is a timeless classic with vintage woodwork and craftsmanship. The house has double pane tilt-in windows and beautiful oak hardwood floors. The home also comes with detailed chandeliers and lovely built-ins. Four of the five bedrooms are on the second floor. Each room is carpeted and has...
>Target Will Slash Prices To Get Rid Of Inventory. (Minneapolis, MN) -- Target plans to cut prices, cancel orders, and take other steps to reduce its increased inventory. The Minneapolis-based retailer believes the actions will lower its profit in the current quarter more than predicted just three weeks ago. Customers may see prices drop on TVs, outdoor furniture, and kitchen appliances as Target tries to push them out the door to make room for better-selling merchandise.
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s a pretty-looking problem plaguing yards across the Twin Cities. And you must be careful about how you get rid of it.
Cottonwood trees are shedding and that has some yards looking like we’re in January instead of June.
“I don’t know if there’s a tree truly that’s not a nuisance, but this one can kind of get to you after two weeks,” said homeowner Amy Lee.
Frustrating fluff coats her yard and that of her neighbors. A gentle yet overwhelming reminder of the type of trees that tower above.
“I would guess that because of the lake there’s...
Residents in numerous metro towns may have to wait a bit longer for their yard debris to be collected. Yard waste pickup in St. Paul, Stillwater, Vadnais Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, Columbia Heights, and Robbinsdale has been halted by Waste Management. A strong demand for staff with commercial driver’s...
I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera.
The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace.
But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure.
“It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said.
Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following.
DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers.
“The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.”
DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard.
Money magazine has come out with their annual list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300...
MINNEAPOLIS — Among the Midwest travel destinations that are awaiting tourists this summer are a natural adventure park in the Dells, mountain bike trails on the North Shore, and a luxury cruise that doesn't require an ocean. Here are five experiences to consider before the season gets away from you.
(FOX 9) - Our wonderfully comfortable temperatures are about to be a thing of the past as the more "typical" summer heat and humidity will be arriving gradually over the next few days. High temperatures in the 70s this time of year are perfectly seasonable. However, our low humidity is...
The acrimony grew in billionaire Ken Evenstad's family slowly, then ripped the family apart in the last years of his life. Evenstad, who died in late 2020, made a fortune by driving a small Minneapolis drug company in the 1970s into the then-nascent market for generic drugs. The firm - Upsher-Smith Laboratories, now in Maple Grove - became a significant player in generics and developed dozens of its own drugs.
A carjacking happened at the Theodore Wirth Golf Club last week. The Golden Valley Police Department said the incident happened on June 1 at about 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the golf club, which is located on the 1300 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway. A man told officers...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ethanol is a component that a lot of consumers are looking at due to the higher prices at the pump, but that doesn’t always translate to saving money. “It doesn’t get as good of gas mileage as the E10, so in the long run you...
BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Coon Rapids woman was killed Monday morning when a semi driver ran a red light and struck the SUV she was driving, authorities say.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi truck driver was heading south on Highway 65 in Blaine when he ran a red light and hit an SUV going east on 109th Avenue Northeast.
The 51-year-old woman driving the SUV — identified as Karen Weldon — died at the scene, the state patrol said. The semi driver, a 37-year-old East Bethel man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.
(credit: MnDOT)
Highway 65 was closed in both directions for hours during the morning commute, but has since reopened.
Audacy's news/talk station in Minneapolis, WCCO-AM (830), reaches across the figurative hall for its new afternoon drive host, bringing longtime WCCO-TV morning anchor and reporter Jason DeRusha on board effective June 27. DeRusha, co-host of “WCCO Mornings” since 2013 and winner of nine regional Emmy Awards for his work over...
(Red Wing, MN) -- A five-year-old boy is improving after he nearly drowned when his family's boat stalled and was hit by a barge. Rachel Koenig said on a CaringBridge website Monday that her son Vincent's brain scans were normal and that the boy is trying to move his extremities. He remains in critical condition.
