The best exercise machine to lose weight 2022

If weight loss is your goal, you may find yourself wondering what the best exercise machine to lose weight is. At Live Science, we've tested some of the top treadmills, rowers and exercise bikes to answer your question once and for all. You can also save on these exercise machines with Black Friday discounts, knocking big chunks of cash off the price.

Whether you prefer rowing or running, these exercise machines can help you increase your activity levels, and push yourself into a calorie deficit , (a negative energy balance where you expend more calories than you consume), which is one of the most effective ways to shed some pounds. If energy was currency, by expending more energy than you consume, you’ll be in energy debt, and your body will need to resort to energy stores (body fat) in order to keep itself going.

Combining a slight cut in calories with an increase in your daily activity (sometimes referred to as non-exercise activity thermogenesis, or NEAT) can help achieve this negative balance and ultimately help you lose weight. While other factors will have an impact on the speed and effectiveness or your workout (like genetics, lifestyle, and stress levels) you should find that with consistent effort, a good diet, and the best exercise machines for weight loss, your health and fitness goals are well within your grasp.

If you prefer running to lose weight , then one of best treadmills might be the right choice for you. But not everyone sees a 10km jog as a fun way to exercise. If rowing is more your scene, the best rowing machines are tried and tested by our team to ensure they really are the best of the best. It's important to work out what kind of exercise you enjoy and what will keep you motivated.

Our testers were tasked with finding the most effective exercise machine for losing weight, so you know you're not wasting your hard earned cash. We've considered a range of budgets, so hopefully within this guide you'll find the perfect model for you.

Best exercise machines to lose weight

Best exercise machine to lose weight for most people

Dimensions: 81” x 39” x 76” | Weight: 505lbs (in-box weight) | Tread belt size: 22” x 60” | Max user weight: 297lbs / 135kg | Display: 22” HD touchscreen | Speed: 0-12mph | Incline: -5 - 40% | Other features: Bluetooth connectivity, dual speakers, Runners Flex cushioning, 30-day iFit Family Membership

High-end features Great incline and decline range Bulky Needs iFit subscription

Some small studies – including this one published in the Journal Of The American Medical Association – have suggested that treadmills are the best machines when it comes to energy expenditure. And if you're looking to get a thorough workout on a running machine, then we'd recommend our favorite model: the NordicTrack X22i.

It’s a market leader in the treadmill space, perfectly blending function and form. Provided you have both the budget and space for it, don’t overlook this incredibly sturdy machine with its pleasantly surprising range of incline (and decline) options.

Purely on specs alone, the X22i is a truly impressive piece of kit. Its powerful 4.0 CHP motor offers smooth and quiet power output, even if you’re hammering away at a steep incline. With regards to inclines in particular, the X22i offers an especially huge range of options with options from -5% to 40% meaning you’ll be able to replicate hill runs of any type, even downhills, a rare feature on treadmills.

The wealth of options extend to workouts too, with 40 pre-programmed ones available, and over 16,000 on-demand classes ready to access. Do bear in mind that you’ll need an iFit subscription to access this content though, which will add a monthly subscription cost of $39 USD to the premium price of the kit itself. The NordicTrack X22i is undoubtedly a premium treadmill though, whether you find yourself marvelling at its gorgeous design, huge 22” display or generous size. Yes, it’s a sizeable investment but if you have the space and the budget, you won’t be disappointed.

Read our full NordicTrack X22i review

Best budget exercise bike for weight loss

Dimensions: 40.5” x 21.5” x 45” | Weight: 68.8lbs / 31.2kg | Max user weight: 270lbs (122kg) | Max height: 6’ | Display?: Basic 1” x 2” LCD display | Resistance levels: Infinite | Workouts: None | Pedals: Standard toe cage

Smooth belt driven flywheel Good value Sturdy Basic display No programmed workouts Limited features

The Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike won’t blow you away with a wide spectrum of whizzy features, but nor will it blow a hole in your budget. At under $300, it offers sturdy construction and a smooth and comfortable ride for you to get your sweat on, all at a very reasonable price indeed.

It’s clear that Yosuda’s budget-conscious entry into the market isn’t aiming to be a baby Peloton. While the bike's small LCD display offers basic metric tracking, you won’t find anything in the way of live classes or advanced real-time feedback. For those out there wishing to be guided by routines though, the fitted phone holder means there’s always YouTube or other workout apps. And if you’re looking for more advanced real-time feedback beyond calories, distance and speed, you can always use a fitness tracker.

In short, although the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike may be light on features it offers a comfortable, quiet ride on a machine that boasts impressive build quality for such a modest price. If you're shopping on a budget or are simply one of those motivated types who just longs for a simple but sweaty spin session, this reasonably-priced, no-frills bike is the best choice in this particular category. It also boasts the best-cushioned bike seat that we've tested so far, so you can workout in comfort.

Read our full Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike review

Best rowing machine for weight loss

Resistance: air | Display: PM5 performance monitor | Dimensions: Length: 96” (244cm); Width 24” (61cm); Height (to top of monitor): 50” (127cm); Seat height: standard legs - 14” (35cm) / tall legs -20” (51cm) | Storage: Can be separated into two parts and stood on its end | Heart rate monitor: Bluetooth and wireless ANT+ connectivity so PM5 monitor can be synced with your heart rate monitor

Excellent value for money Industry standard model used in competitions Reliable and robust with readily-available replacement parts No in-built apps, fancy graphics or live workouts Not the most aesthetically attractive

Step into a gym almost anywhere in the world and there’s a good chance that when you head over to the rowing machines, you’ll find yourself faced with a Concept2 RowErg. Concept2’s classic design is a mainstay of gyms and rowing clubs everywhere, and with good reason too. Packing trademark sturdiness into a unfussy design, the RowErg has long been considered as the industry standard for rowing routines, renowned for being great full-body workouts that are low-impact on the body.

You won’t find any top-end features on the RowErg, such as live classes or interactive routines and if that’s what you’re looking for in particular, you might want to check out some fancier models. Its backlit LCD screen does provide lots of data though, plus there are global rankings, options to program your own workouts and an accompanying app for those who wish to carefully scrutinise their performance.

What the Concept2 RowErg undoubtedly offers is a smooth, comfortable row on a durable, well-designed machine. At between 70-100Db, it might not be as quiet as a magnetic rowing machine, nor is it as aesthetically-pleasing as a solid wood rower, yet if you’re looking for straightforward bit of kit that does its job well for a competitive price, look no further.

Read our full Concept 2 Model D (RowErg) review

Best for motivating classes

Dimensions: 59” x 53” x 23” | Weight: 135lbs / 61kg | Max user weight: 297lbs (134kg) | Max height: 6’4” | Display?: 21.5” color touchscreen | Resistance levels: 100 | Pedals: Look Delta-compatible cleats (clip in) | Workouts: Live and on-demand via Peloton app (subscription required)

Stunning build Large HD screen No complicated setup required Expensive Monthly subscription for classes Cycling shoes needed

If you’re shopping at the premium end of the workout machine market, the Peloton Bike will likely already be on your radar. While the cost of the bike is high, with a $39 monthly subscription also required to access the live classes which truly make the bike shine, it’s a hugely impressive workout machine with superb classes that are both fun and intelligently-designed.

At 61KG, the bike itself is pretty heavy although it does come with two front-mounted wheels which makes moving it much easier. In terms of design quality and looks, the Peloton Bike is first-rate with its matte-black finish looking truly very luxurious. The saddle can take a little getting used to, so do prepare yourself for some initial soreness but that will soon subside though your enthusiasm for the experience won’t.

You will need Delta-compatible cleats to clip inside the bike’s pedals which is another expense, but if you’re seriously considering the Peloton experience, that won’t faze you too much. The overall and ongoing price really is the only potential drawback here in what is otherwise a supremely enjoyable and effective workout experience.

Read our full Peloton Bike review

Best for upping your daily step count

Dimensions: 42" / 49” / 27", folding size 4.4” / 49” / 27” | Weight: 74.96 lbs | Tread belt size: 16” x 40” | Max user weight: 265lbs | Display: LED touchscreen | Speed: 0-12 km/h | Incline: Fixed 0% | Warranty: Limited 1-year warranty | Workouts: None | Other features: Bluetooth connectivity, foldable, safety key, remote control | Decibel rating: 65 dB

Saves space Affordable Well designed Basic functions Narrow tread belt Low maximum speed

We all lead busy lives and finding ways to get in that quick workout can sometimes be tricky. If you’re looking for the last word in versatility when it comes to burning calories, then look no further than the Mobvoi Home Treadmill. Pop it under your work desk and sedately whittle away some calories as you focus on other things. Ready to go at it with a little more vigour? A quick lift of the Mobvoi’s riser and suddenly it resembles a slim and sleek running treadmill, ready for you to get your heart rate ticking with a gentle run.

Besides the appealing flexibility of the Mobvoi Home Treadmill, the cost is impressive too. At under $400 USD, its sturdy design and quiet motor offer great value. However, its limited speed means it won’t work as a treadmill for those looking for maximum exertion from their runs. Likewise, due to its smaller profile, those with a longer stride could also find it less useful. However, if you’re simply looking to get basic use from your treadmill in the form of gentler runs and high-tempo walks, the Mobvoi Home Treadmill’s price, versatility and build quality make it very worthy of your consideration.

Read our full Mobvoi Home Treadmill review

6. Proform Carbon HIIT H7

Best elliptical machine for weight loss

Size: 29.25" x 52" x 66.7" | Weight: 225lb In Box | Max user weight: 325lb | Flywheel weight: 30lb | Stride length: 10” Vertical, 5” Horizontal | Resistance levels: 24 | Resistance type: Magnetic | Warranty: 10-Year Frame, 2-Year Parts, & 1-Year Labor Warranty

Multi-workout machine Decent warranty length Interactive iFit classes available Expensive Heavy Classes are limited in number

The ProForm Cabon HIIT H7 is an intriguing piece of kit that can double as both an elliptical trainer and a stair master machine. The compact vertical design won’t take up too large a footprint in your personal space either. While the machine’s versatility is undoubtedly one of its strong points, those seeking guidance through classes and workouts may be a little underwhelmed by the range of iFit workouts dedicated to the machine, as opposed to more general purpose running-style workouts.

Build quality for the ProForm Cabon HIIT H7 is very good, with the high-quality materials offering a durable feel and great tactile experience, although the lack of a phone holder will irk some users who wish to have unfettered access to their screens during a workout. At the time of writing, ProForm are offering the Cabon HIIT H7 for free with a three-year iFit subscription, which is a great deal, providing you’re planning to make the most of the subscription app’s features.

With the 10-inch vertical elliptical stepping path able to simulate stair climbing and boxing, you’ll certainly find new ways to push yourself with the Cabon HIIT H7, whilst the magnetic resistance system offers quiet workouts, even when you’re pushing the pace. If you’re looking for a low-impact, high-intensity form of indoor training, the Cabon HIIT H7 is a model that you won’t want to overlook.

This machine is currently in the process of being reviewed. Once we have tested it, this guide will be updated accordingly.

How we tested

Our in-house team has tested each of the machines in this guide, trying out all of their features (including live classes) and pushing them to their max settings. To make sure that we thoroughly assessed each product, we did a minimum of three sessions on each machine, including at least one endurance session and one shorter, intense session.

Once we'd spent a day on the machine, we ranked it for usability, design, features, performance and value for money, giving it a final score out of five stars.

Resistance training vs cardio exercise

According to Emily Servante, global trainer education manager at Ultimate Performance , both resistance training and aerobic exercise are helpful when trying to achieve fat loss.

Our round-up focuses on cardio machines this time, which can ramp up your heart rate and subsequent calorie burn, partly due to the ‘ afterburn’ effect associated with high-intensity exercise. But Servante says both types can kickstart afterburn, meaning that your body continues to burn energy for several hours post-workout, at a higher rate.

Combining cardio and resistance training can build a stronger and more functional body. This can also be referred to as functional training .

Servante tells us that both styles can improve how your body processes, stores, and utilizes carbs too, rather than storing them as fat. She recommends incorporating two to three weekly resistance sessions into your schedule in whatever way you like.

The benefits of adding resistance training into your routine include building stronger bones, keeping joints healthy, and maintaining or building muscle mass – which can be achieved while you lose fat, a process called body recomposition.

Learning how to lose fat and gain muscle takes a bit of know-how, but it’s possible.

Calorie intake and output

A calorie deficit lends itself to weight loss, meaning you burn more calories a day than you consume through food. But it doesn’t mean you need to bank arduous hours of exercise to shift the energy balance in your favor. Increasing your day-to-day activity levels and establishing an exercise routine will help.

This could include taking the stairs more often, walking or cycling to work, or even getting up from your desk more frequently for a quick break.

But should you pour more energy into energy expenditure or lowering your calorie consumption? According to Servante, fat loss focusing solely on restricting food intake isn’t very effective and would require severe caloric restriction.

“Small errors can knock you off course,” warns Servante. “Likewise, only increasing your output would require a high level of activity, which is unrealistic and unsustainable for most people.”

Instead, combining more movement with a sensible cut in calories can help you to lose weight safely.

Weight loss vs fat loss

According to Servante, any exercise form that helps burn calories will ultimately aid weight loss, but this doesn’t guarantee fat burn. To shred fat while maintaining muscle, adding resistance training into your routine is your best bet.

Two to three sessions a week is an achievable goal, but also make sure you hit each body part multiple times to ensure you retain muscle. For example, one session could include legs and chest, rather than just focusing on your arms.

A gentle calorie reduction of around 15-20% is a good place to start, in line with increasing activity levels. As previously mentioned, this can be an informal way of upping your step count — like taking the dog for a walk — or implementing structured cardio using one of our top picks from this guide. If you enjoy mixing it up, combining several methods will keep you feeling challenged and entertained.

What’s more, in the exercise bike vs rowing machine debate published in our best exercise bikes guide, we discuss how rowing works approximately 86% of your muscles. So you can drum up cardio and full-body resistance training in one sweaty sitting.

Servante tells us that your weight should gradually drop by 0.5-1% each week, so you’ll be able to keep track of your progress and make adjustments. However, everyone is different and progression isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach, so focus on smart, sustainable, and achievable goals.

Most importantly, getting fit and healthy should feel challenging but fun, so make sure it engages you mentally and physically. Cutting calories isn't for everyone, so first and foremost ensure your diet is healthy and varied, including plenty of healthy fats, protein, and unrefined carbs.