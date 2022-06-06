ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine City, MI

St. Clair County sets survey, forum date for feedback on Marine City Highway corridor project

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
 4 days ago

St. Clair County's Metropolitan Planning Commission has set two opportunities for local stakeholders and residents looking to learn more about the exploration of future development along the Marine City Highway corridor.

A public forum has been set for June 29 to hear feedback on the idea, as the county sets itself up to utilize the bulk of its millions in COVID-19 stimulus to study the feasibility of and invest in new infrastructure along an 11-mile stretch of the roadway.

A survey has also been set up online and is available through July 15.

County officials have talked about enticing economic development along the corridor, also known as 26 Mile Road, for roughly a year, while also citing the lack of major water and sewer access in some areas as a challenge for future builds.

And last November, county commissioners approved a $140,000 study of the area. Metro Planning is spearheading the effort as part of the study process to develop a comprehensive management plan for the corridor between King Road and the county line.

The survey asks residents about their use of the highway, how to improve its conditions, and how they'd like to see it utilized in the future. That can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MarineCityHighway .

The forum is set for 6 p.m. June 29 at the lion's club in Marine City, 545 Ward St.

For more on the project, visit www.stclaircounty.org/offices/metro .

