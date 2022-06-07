West Springfield residents disturbed by BB gun found in school

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News heard from local residents Monday night after a student at a West Springfield charter school brought a BB gun to school. This prompted the school to issue a shelter in place.

Residents in western Massachusetts told 22News they are disturbed by this behavior.

“Our children are actively engaged in drills where they have to prepare for gun violence, this is a new normal for them, the presence of a BB gun in a school, that’s got to deeply affect our children on a psychological level,” said Bradley Riley of Easthampton.

After a string of gun violence across the country this past weekend, new concerns are being raised over an incident in West Springfield. The Hampden Charter School of Science-West was forced to shelter in place Monday morning following a report of a student bringing a BB gun to school.

While no one was harmed or threatened, residents say they are worried about the negative toll this could take on a child’s mental health.

“They look the same and a BB gun cannot do the same damage as an assault rifle but the psychological issues are present and how are we supposed to have children actively engaged in the learning process when there is this looming psychological issue that’s hanging over everyone’s heads,” said Riley.

According to an email from the superintendent, a 10th-grade student brought the BB gun to school. Security searched the student’s locker after receiving a tip and the gun was confiscated.

The school went into a shelter in place and police were notified, and the student was removed from the school. In a statement, the superintendent told parents to help remind their kids that everyone plays a part in keeping their campus safe, saying in part:

Using a weapon on school grounds or at a school activity, or having a weapon in a locker or on the bus are grave offenses, are against school rules and regulations and are against the law. Suspension and/or expulsion and contact with legal authorities may be a result of this behavior. Tarkan Topcuoglu, CEO/Superintendent

