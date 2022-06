Motorists along Dixie Avenue in Elizabethtown were met with an unusual spectacle Tuesday as three riders aboard horses made their way to the Hardin County Justice Center. The riders, Tonya Decker and Kinsley Meredith of Cub Run and Alisha Haynes of Rineyville, took their mounts at Walmart in Elizabethtown for the 3.3-mile trip to the justice center. Aboard TC, Wade and John, respectively, the women were riding with signs calling for “Justice for Roy’s Horses.”

2 DAYS AGO