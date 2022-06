In the third edition of “New Faces in New Places,” RJ Young breaks down the upcoming year for new Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal and new Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning. RJ looks at key games on both teams’ schedules, as well as their star players and top recruits to predict which coach will have more success in their first season as head coach.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO