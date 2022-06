In the motorsports world, Bowling Green is known for Corvettes and custom car culture. Nearly 50 years ago, another type of automotive event came to Beech Bend Raceway for a couple years—the National Street Van Association’s Truck-In. With over four thousand vans attending in 1975 and 1976, this week we remember the weekends vans took over the city.

