Vanderbilt baseball found its peak in Corvallis regional — and it wasn't enough

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Vanderbilt baseball so many times this year has seemed like it was waiting to turn it on. Different phases of the team played well at different times, but the Commodores couldn't seem to find consistent play from the offense, defense and pitching all at the same time.

For four games in June, Vanderbilt finally found its peak. But it came too little, too late.

After dropping the first game of the Corvallis Regional, 3-2, the Commodores showed the type of fight they hadn't all year by battling through the losers bracket. They scored a season high in runs against New Mexico State and blew out San Diego and Oregon State in consecutive games on Sunday. But in a back-and-forth Game 7 on Monday, the Beavers dealt the final blow and ended Vanderbilt's season with a 7-6 win .

It is the first time since 2016 the Commodores have failed to advance past regionals.

"I feel like we certainly gave them a run," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. "Really, really proud of the kids. I mean, those words get tossed around a little bit. But I think in the situation that we were in on the first day and then how we responded to it was a reflection of the guys on my left (seniors Dominic Keegan and Tate Kolwyck)."

Oregon State had ace Cooper Hjerpe in to close out the game, while Vanderbilt ran out of pitching at the end. The Commodores pieced together eight innings from Christian Little, Patrick Reilly, Grayson Moore, Donye Evans and Ryan Ginther, but Little, Reilly and Moore — all three vital relievers throughout the season — weren't their sharpest, combining to give up all seven runs.

While the offense battled back multiple times after being down as many as three runs, Vanderbilt could only get one baserunner off Hjerpe. Despite scoring six runs, the offense tallied just five hits — two each from right fielder Spencer Jones and shortstop Davis Diaz and one from center fielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. — to Oregon State's 11.

Jones, who tallied 10 hits and three home runs over the regional, tried to will his way to a win with a two-run home run that put the Commodores on the board first, but he couldn't solve Hjerpe. With Jones, Keegan and Kolwyck likely moving on, Vanderbilt will need to find more hitters after the bottom of the lineup failed to produce for much of the season.

The future may be slightly brighter for the pitching staff, which saw freshmen Carter Holton and Devin Futrell turn in clutch postseason performances . But it was the pitching that couldn't hold on for one last time in Corvallis.

Keegan and Kolwyck, who returned for their senior years at a program where that's rare, both performed well in the regional, but both left empty-handed after two prior trips to Omaha.

"I don't think any of us thought we were going to lose," Keegan said. "This whole weekend, we kind of came together and ... if we were going to go down, we were going to go down swinging, and we swung."

After a year of too often waiting to swing, Vanderbilt finally did. But by the time that happened, it wasn't enough.

