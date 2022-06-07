ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Classic Italian Restaurant Is Opening It’s Doors Once Again In Upstate New York

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
 4 days ago
One Utica restaurant here in Upstate New York is ready to open its doors to hungry customers once again. The Ambasador Restaurant is once again open in Utica. The announcement came on Facebook that after 2 years of being closed, the time has finally come to open doors once...

