4-Star LB Semaj Bridgeman announces top six

Semaj Bridgeman announced his top six schools Monday via Twitter. Bridgeman listed Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Rutgers and South Carolina as his top six. The four-star prospect previously released a top eight before Alabama offered him. The Crimson Tide are the only program listed in Bridgeman’s top six, that did not...
A former University of Alabama football star has reportedly died at the age of 55. According to multiple reports, former Alabama football All-American Robert Stewart has passed away. Stewart's death was confirmed in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday. “Robert was a powerful positive presence every day on our team,” former...
Former Alabama wide receiver, Javon Baker, announced via Instagram that he will be transferring to the University of Central Florida. Baker will be joining former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in Orlando. Baker was a four-star receiver out of Georgia in the 2020 recruiting cycle. After two seasons with the...
When Nick Saban left the NFL for Alabama Football, he could have never believed how difficult college football roster management would become. As has long been the norm in his career, Nick Saban mastered the challenge. The annual task has become harder with the transfer rules allowing college football to...
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban warned the nation that opening up a transfer portal may lead to some unintended consequences. When his warnings were not headed, Saban took full advantage of the portal. With the 2022 season rapidly approaching, the Crimson Tide prepares with a loaded roster featuring plenty...
The transfer portal has quickly become an integral part of roster building in college football. The portal allows teams to do everything from adding a proven playmaker or filling out the depth chart at a key position. Auburn has not shied away from using the portal under Bryan Harsin. The...
The Longhorns are expected to see dramatic improvement at the tight end position this upcoming season. Along with sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders reportedly making positive strides this offseason, Texas was also able to land one of the top tight ends available in the transfer portal. Former Alabama tight...
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2024 defensive line recruit Kamarion Franklin. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football currently have one commitment in the rising junior class. The Dawgs’ sole 2024 commitment is four-star safety Antione Jackson. Kamarion Franklin plays high school football for...
Thanks to college basketball analyst Rocco Miller, we have our first look at the complete 2022-23 nonconference schedule for the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team.
BuffZone’s Pat Rooney was able to confirm that the list of opponents is accurate, but a few of the dates are “slightly off,” so it may be wise to wait a little longer before you arrange travel plans. The official dates include Colorado State at home (Dec. 8), Grambling on the road (Nov. 10 or 11) and the Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 17-20).
Colorado’s most intriguing and likely most challenging game — in my opinion —comes against Tennesse at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The Vols have beaten the Buffs twice the last two seasons.
For reference, CU announced its 2021-22 nonconference schedule on June 21 of last year.
With the addition of Southern Utah and no late surprises, Colorado has now completed its 22-23 non-conference schedule:#Pac12 #CUBuffs https://t.co/K9Jwyy3c4G pic.twitter.com/LvcT6NDlAU
— Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 8, 2022
Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
List
Colorado football's top 20 all-time passing leaders
Four-star class of 2023 linebacker recruit Semaj Bridgeman has named his top six schools. Bridgeman plays high school football for Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which is one of the top high school teams in Pennsylvania. He previously played football for Archbishop Wood. Bridgeman is a member of the class...
Comments / 0