Tuscaloosa, AL

4-Star LB Semaj Bridgeman announces top six

By Justin Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSemaj Bridgeman announced his top six schools Monday via Twitter. Bridgeman listed Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Rutgers and South Carolina as his top six. The four-star prospect previously released a top eight before Alabama offered him. The Crimson Tide are the only program listed in Bridgeman’s top six, that did not...

The Spun

Former Alabama Football Star Has Reportedly Died

A former University of Alabama football star has reportedly died at the age of 55. According to multiple reports, former Alabama football All-American Robert Stewart has passed away. Stewart's death was confirmed in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday. “Robert was a powerful positive presence every day on our team,” former...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers top Mississippi recruit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2024 defensive line recruit Kamarion Franklin. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football currently have one commitment in the rising junior class. The Dawgs’ sole 2024 commitment is four-star safety Antione Jackson. Kamarion Franklin plays high school football for...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Per report, nonconference schedule set for CU Buffs men’s basketball

Thanks to college basketball analyst Rocco Miller, we have our first look at the complete 2022-23 nonconference schedule for the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team. BuffZone’s Pat Rooney was able to confirm that the list of opponents is accurate, but a few of the dates are “slightly off,” so it may be wise to wait a little longer before you arrange travel plans. The official dates include Colorado State at home (Dec. 8), Grambling on the road (Nov. 10 or 11) and the Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 17-20). Colorado’s most intriguing and likely most challenging game — in my opinion —comes against Tennesse at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The Vols have beaten the Buffs twice the last two seasons. For reference, CU announced its 2021-22 nonconference schedule on June 21 of last year. With the addition of Southern Utah and no late surprises, Colorado has now completed its 22-23 non-conference schedule:#Pac12 #CUBuffs https://t.co/K9Jwyy3c4G pic.twitter.com/LvcT6NDlAU — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 8, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Colorado football's top 20 all-time passing leaders
