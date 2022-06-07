4-Star LB Semaj Bridgeman announces top six

Thanks to college basketball analyst Rocco Miller, we have our first look at the complete 2022-23 nonconference schedule for the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team. BuffZone’s Pat Rooney was able to confirm that the list of opponents is accurate, but a few of the dates are “slightly off,” so it may be wise to wait a little longer before you arrange travel plans. The official dates include Colorado State at home (Dec. 8), Grambling on the road (Nov. 10 or 11) and the Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 17-20). Colorado’s most intriguing and likely most challenging game — in my opinion —comes against Tennesse at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The Vols have beaten the Buffs twice the last two seasons. For reference, CU announced its 2021-22 nonconference schedule on June 21 of last year. With the addition of Southern Utah and no late surprises, Colorado has now completed its 22-23 non-conference schedule:#Pac12 #CUBuffs https://t.co/K9Jwyy3c4G pic.twitter.com/LvcT6NDlAU — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 8, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Colorado football's top 20 all-time passing leaders

