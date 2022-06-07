ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

US Capitol assault hearings promise bombshell revelations

By Frankie TAGGART, Joseph Prezioso, Saul LOEB, ROBERTO SCHMIDT, Olivier DOULIERY, Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZ3PQ_0g2YzMOX00
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 /AFP/File

The committee investigating last year's assault on the US Capitol launches public hearings Thursday, promising explosive revelations as it lays out in granular detail the story of the deadly siege and assesses Donald Trump's culpability.

In the first of six made-for-TV presentations, the panel of lawmakers will aim to demonstrate that the president and his inner circle committed felonies in a criminal conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden that culminated in the violence of January 6, 2021.

Democratic panel member Jamie Raskin said at a recent event at Georgetown University in Washington that the hearings would "tell a story that will really blow the roof off."

"No president has ever come close to doing what happened here in terms of trying to organize an inside coup to overthrow an election and bypass the constitutional order," Raskin said.

"And then also (to) use a violent insurrection made up of domestic violent extremist groups, white nationalist and racist, fascist groups in order to support the coup."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDtFk_0g2YzMOX00
Supporters of Donald Trump, including the so-called "QAnon Shaman," enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 /AFP/File

As key witnesses testify in public for the first time, lawyers will exhibit texts, photographs and videos to shine a light on various schemes by the Trump White House that began to gestate before the election.

At the first hearing, in the 8:00 pm (0000 GMT) prime-time slot on Thursday, the panel said it will "present previously unseen material documenting January 6... and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power."

- 'Rogue actors' -

After Thursday, the Democrat-led committee, which has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, is expected to hold 10:00 am hearings on the June 13, 15, 16 and 21, followed by a final hearing in prime time on June 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jjWZ_0g2YzMOX00
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021 /AFP/File

The committee will run through several unlawful plots it says were devised by the Trump White House to keep the defeated president in power, including a scheme to use fake "electors" -- the people appointed to vote for president in the state-by-state "Electoral College."

They will also lay out an authoritarian plan to seize voting machines and the alleged plot to delay the certification of Biden's win through the violence at the Capitol, which was linked to five deaths and the wounding of more than 100 police officers.

Investigators want to get to the bottom of a 187-minute delay before law enforcement was beefed up to protect the Capitol and learn why there is a gap of almost eight hours in White House logs of Trump's calls as the violence played out.

One of the main aims though will be to draw a straight line from the alleged conspiracy to overturn the election, Trump's rally speech encouraging the mob to march on Congress and the ensuing violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hG5Xb_0g2YzMOX00
A noose is seen on makeshift gallows as supporters of Donald Trump enter the Capitol chanting "Hang Mike Pence!" /AFP/File

"If such a relationship can be established, it will have a profound and reverberating effect on our ability to impose legal consequences on incitement," Gerard Filitti, a senior counsel for New York-based Jewish civil rights group The Lawfare Project, told AFP.

"And in upholding the rights of minority communities to live free of the threat of physical violence incited by rogue actors."

- Illegality 'was obvious' -

The question of whether Trump broke the law has already been answered in some respects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOcZ2_0g2YzMOX00
Riot police push back a crowd of supporters of US President Donald Trump after they stormed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 /AFP/File

Federal judge David Carter ruled in March that it was "more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the joint session of Congress on January 6."

"The illegality of the plan was obvious," he said.

The committee faces a challenge, however, in building up a compelling and dramatic narrative, as much of the evidence has already been aired in public.

Among the biggest leaked revelations is a trove of 2,319 text messages obtained by CNN that show Trump's family and his allies in Congress and the media imploring White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to get the then-president to call off the mob attacking the Capitol.

The texts, which Meadows handed over voluntarily before ending his cooperation with the probe, also show Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pushing for the will of millions of voters in swing states to be overturned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CL1PK_0g2YzMOX00
Police detain a protester as supporters of then-president Donald Trump storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 /AFP/File

But the committee may still have a few shocks up its sleeve as Democrats look ahead to November's midterm elections and hope to entice voters beleaguered by spiraling inflation and the lingering pandemic.

There has been no official word on who will take the stand, but the committee has ruled out Trump himself, concluding that his testimony would add nothing to the narrative.

The committee's Democratic chairman Bennie Thompson has said however that the hearings will include testimony from witnesses "we've not heard from before."

Comments / 3

D MP
3d ago

To understand trump and republicans you need to read up on early Hitler and the nazi party. .....You'll see history repeating itself.

Reply
2
Related
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Donald Trump rips Ivanka Trump after Jan. 6 testimony

Former President Donald Trump publicly rebuked his daughter Ivanka Trump following a clip of her displayed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot during a public hearing Thursday evening. The former president stressed that his daughter was not in the loop on his campaign's investigations of 2020...
POTUS
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Bombshell#Democratic#Georgetown University#The Trump Whi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

AFP

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy