ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

At US border hole, asylum is still possible

By Patrick T. FALLON, Paula RAMON
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Iehy_0g2YzHyu00
The gap in the border wall at Yuma is a magnet for people seeking asylum /AFP

When a young Colombian man and his family arrived at the US border early one morning, they helped themselves to bananas and water, then sat down in the shade and waited for American patrol officers.

Like dozens of others who enter the United States every day through this gap in the fence, they are not trying sneak into the country unnoticed.

"We don't want to cross illegally, we want to ask for asylum," says the 30-year-old, who asked to remain anonymous and said he was fleeing violence in his home country.

In the United States, the stream of impoverished migrants flowing up through Mexico remains a potent topic in the public discourse, dividing the nation's politics and coloring relations with countries to the south.

The issue of migration is set to loom large at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week, even without the presence of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is boycotting the gathering in protest at the exclusion of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ra1Gp_0g2YzHyu00
Migrants seeking asylum wait at a water station to present themselves to a Border Patrol agent after crossing into the US from Mexico /AFP

Pandemic-era restrictions that allow the summary rejection of an asylum claim remain in force at the border, despite plans by US President Joe Biden to scrap them.

The so-called Title 42 can automatically bar entry to anyone without a visa, but at an informal border crossing in sun-scorched Yuma, the vast majority of those arriving are still able to lodge a claim for asylum, either because of the makeup of their family, the country they came from or the danger they face.

- Buses -

"We're seeing immigrants from a lot of different countries," says Customs and Border Protection officer Fidel Cabrera.

The gap in the fence -- literally a hole where there is no barrier -- is one factor, but the infrastructure on the Mexican side is another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043E9E_0g2YzHyu00
Although many of those who present themselves for asylum at the US border in Yuma have paid their way there, few have any signficant possessions /AFP

"The type of migrants we see here now is different from years ago." Most have the resources to travel by plane, says Cabrera.

"We're very close to a couple of international airports... (then they) take some kind of public transportation... and they're here usually within an hour."

Buses ply the route from airports in Mexicali and Tijuana to Algodones, a Mexican border enclave nicknamed "Molar City" because of its hundreds of dentists offering cut-price fillings to Americans.

From the highway there is a short trudge through scrub and sand to the border.

But with desert temperatures regularly hitting 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), even this walk is unpleasant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKfaU_0g2YzHyu00
With temperatures regularly topping 40 celcius, the water that US border patrol agents leave for migrants is a welcome sight /AFP

US border guards leave fruit and water for hungry migrants who wait for a patrol to process them.

Since last September, only 11 percent of those who presented themselves to border officials in the Yuma sector have been rejected under Title 42, according to US government data.

The rest of the nearly 150,000 are not automatically granted asylum, but are at least given the chance to present their case.

- 'Moving on' -

For Yuma -- an otherwise sleepy town where farmers grow a major portion of the nation's lettuce -- the nearly 150,000 people who have passed through this year have not left a mark, says Mayor Douglas Nicholls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CLdm_0g2YzHyu00
For some of its run, the border wall between the US and Mexico is tall metal fence /AFP

"They all are moving into other communities," he tells AFP.

"When they're released from border patrol, they have to have a host family or somewhere where they're going.

"I'm not aware of anyone that stayed in Yuma longer than a day or two to get their transportation to wherever they're going."

After a two-hour wait in the shade of a tree, the young Colombian father presents his papers to a border agent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lEkAS_0g2YzHyu00
US border patrol agents say the kind of people who are presenting themselves in Yuma are different from those of a few years ago /AFP

No reason is given to waiting reporters, but he and his family will be allowed to lodge their claim for asylum.

He is adamant that he is not one of the economic migrants demonised by some cable news, who hosts say left a perfectly acceptable life just to make more money in the United States.

"No one leaves home just because they want to," he tells AFP.

"If you go, you go because you have to."

Comments / 9

jody
3d ago

It we actually invested in border operations, we could process asylum seekers. Be we don’t, and we are being over run by illegal migrants so every one loses. Maybe Americans should vote for investing in the country instead of just voting for other peoples money.

Reply
4
Really?
2d ago

Asylum? No you mean freebies and they are not asylum seekers -Asylum Seekers go to he nearest embassy to apply! They are illegals aka criminals with whom Obama, Biden and Harris have encourage! Where is their impeachment proceedings for breaking the laws ofThe American People!

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden closes in on a deal to resettle refugees in SPAIN to help deal with the surge of migrants at the southern border and Canada vows to take in Haitian migrants seeking work who have tried to cross from Mexico

President Joe Biden is preparing to finalize a first-of-its-kind deal with Spain to resettle refugees from the Western Hemisphere that continue to flood into the U.S., a Wednesday evening report revealed. The pledge from Spain is coupled with Canada significantly expanding its refugee commitment in the region, according to an...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Nicholls
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Border Patrol#Seeking Asylum#Mexico#Colombian#American#Mexican#Informa
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
natureworldnews.com

Bomb Simulator Shows Disastrous Consequences If Nuclear Bomb Explode Near You

Threats of nuclear war escalate as Sweden and Finland plan to join NATO – Russia continues to reject the said memberships. Various panels continue to discuss the possibilities that Russian President Vladimir Putin would launch a nuclear bomb. Projection of the worst-case scenario. The possibility of Putin using nuclear...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Gov. Abbott says he will send more than 400 buses of migrants to DC as he laments Biden and Harris have 'never once' reached out to him about the crisis – with White House steering clear of border the day Title 42 was supposed to end

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas has been forced to 'fight' against the Biden administration regarding border security and said he wants to flood Washington, D.C. with 450 buses of migrants so the nations' capital can experience what his state's communities are facing. The governor, speaking at a press...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
Daily Mail

Two Honduran and Guatemalan men sneak into US disguised as unaccompanied children: Group among 416 imposters with fake birth certificates taken into custody by border patrol in New Mexico and western Texas since October 2021

Arrests of adult migrants who illegally crossed the border and posed as unaccompanied children are on pace to surpass the previous fiscal year's total's, according to the U.S. Border Patrol's El Paso Sector. Since October 1, 2021 - the start of fiscal year 2022 - there have been 416 who...
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact

The “Napalm Girl” photograph of terror-stricken Vietnamese children fleeing an errant aerial attack on their village, taken 50 years ago this month, has rightly been called “a picture that doesn’t rest.” It is one of those exceptional visual artifacts that draws attention and even controversy years after it was made. In May 2022, for example, Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the image, and the photo’s central figure, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, made news at the Vatican as they presented a poster-size reproduction of the prize-winning image to Pope Francis, who has emphasized the evils of warfare. In 2016, Facebook...
ENTERTAINMENT
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Salon

There will be no gun control: For many white Americans, the idea of the gun is all they have left

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Guns were a ubiquitous part of my childhood. My grandfather, who had been a master sergeant in the Army, had a small arsenal in his house in Mechanic Falls, Maine. He gave me a bolt-action Springfield rifle when I was 7. By the time I was 10, I had graduated to a Winchester lever-action 30-30. I moved my way up the National Rifle Association's (NRA) Marksmanship Qualification Program, helped along by a summer camp where riflery was mandatory. Like many boys in rural America, I was fascinated by guns, although I disliked hunting. Two decades as a reporter in war zones, however, resulted in a deep aversion to weapons. I saw what they did to human bodies. I inherited my grandfather's guns and gave them to my uncle.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
AFP

AFP

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy