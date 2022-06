Do you feel safer knowing that anyone who can legally pack heat will be able to carry hidden firearms in Ohio without a license, background checks or basic training starting next week? A whole level of scrutiny and safety requirements that once applied to concealed handguns in Ohio disappear June 13. If you’re at least 21, not a convicted felon, or otherwise prohibited from possessing a piece, you can tuck a Glock under your garment, no questions asked, and go mix with masses.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO