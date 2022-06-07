Man charged with DWI after head-on crash on Skylark Road in Winston-Salem leaves woman seriously injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a serious head-on crash in Winston-Salem.

This happened around 8 p.m. Monday on Skylark Road. When officers got to the scene, they found an overturned, burning Jeep with a woman trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued her from the Jeep and she was flown to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say that the man driving the other vehicle, Trevor Ivester, 33, crossed the center line and hit the woman head-on. Ivester was also seriously injured but is facing several charges in connection to the crash, including driving while impaired.

1 airlifted to hospital after crash in Winston-Salem (WSFD)

This investigation is ongoing.

