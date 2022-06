COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police in Columbia announced on Thursday that they had made a third arrest in a March shooting at an apartment party that left one dead and four injured. Trajan Mack, 23, was taken into custody Wednesday by Columbia officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service at a Wilson Boulevard gas station in northeast Richland County. At the time of his arrest, Mack was out on bond for a murder that occurred in Richland County in 2016.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO