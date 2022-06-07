ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

$1.8 million given for summer learning programs in Arkansas

 4 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Although it's summer time in Arkansas, many students continue to hit the books in preparation for the upcoming school year. During the past couple of years, summer programs have been more important than ever, as kids continue to play 'catch-up' from the pandemic. The...

THV11

Arkansas Lottery Scholarship deadline set for July 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — July 1 is the deadline to apply for the Arkansas Academic Scholarship for students planning to enroll in a two- or four-year college or university in the fall. Applicants can be new high school graduates, students already enrolled in college and older, non-traditional students wanting...
THV11

Gov. Hutchinson reinstating Arkansas School Safety Commission

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday that he'll be reinstating the state's the School Safety Commission. The governor's executive order comes as he mentioned an "increased concern about school safety in the wake of recent events around the nation." With that concern at the...
THV11

Arkansas wants to lead nation in inclusive education

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has been working to lead the nation in a student-focused, inclusive education. The idea of an 'inclusive education' means that all children are together in the same classrooms, in the same schools. The work that teachers and administrators have been doing is being recognized...
redriverradio.org

Arkansas Lawmakers Concerned About Student ACT Scores and Reading Skills

Some lawmakers have said high school graduates in Arkansas aren’t proficient in reading and not prepared for college. The ACT (American College Test) is a standardized test used for college admissions in the United States. It is currently administered by ACT, a nonprofit organization of the same name. The ACT test covers four academic skill areas: English, mathematics, reading, and scientific reasoning. High School Students take the test and their results are a way to determine course competency, some colleges still use ACT scores for admissions. But Arkansas lawmakers are raising concerns about student achievement and test performance. During the joint House and Senate education committee meeting in Little Rock this week, legislators were presented ACT scores, causing some lawmakers to say the test scores should be higher.
THV11

Later breakfast time could benefit students, research shows

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You hear all the time that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it's a meal that many of us tend to skip– including students. There's a number of different reasons that could cause people to skip the meal, but for students breakfast is even more crucial as it's a before-the-bell kind of meal.
talkbusiness.net

Republican Party of Arkansas announces staff hires

The Republican Party of Arkansas announced three new staff members. Amber Crawford will serve as Communications Director, Seth Mays will serve as Victory Director, and Gabrielle Harvey has joined as an Administrative Assistant. Mays’ role will coordinate campaign activities between local, state and federal candidates and the party. Crawford,...
KARK 4 News

Arkansas woman shocked after $23,000 water bill

PROCTOR, Ark.– A Crittenden County, Arkansas woman is overwhelmed after she says her monthly water bill went from a normal $100 to a staggering $23,000. Kristan Bussman said she contacted Midway Public Water Authority in Proctor, Arkansas after she received the bill. “Anywhere from 50 to $100 is the most we’ve really ever used,” Bussman […]
Kait 8

National shortage affects patients at Northeast Arkansas hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As shortages continue from just about every necessity possible, hospitals across the nation are in the same boat. The shortage is with a liquid IV contrast used to highlight different structures in your body, and the shortage has forced St. Bernards Medical Center to get creative.
Kait 8

Arkansas airports awarded $9.9 million from FAA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas airports will receive $9.9 million in funding to help facilities statewide with upgrades and better service. According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, it’s part of a $518 million round of funding in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 2022 Airport Improvement Program.
THV11

Free fishing weekend in Arkansas is back!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Get your fishing gear and tackle box ready because free fishing weekend is back in Arkansas!. From Friday, June 10 through midnight Sunday, June 12, anyone in the state can fish without a fishing license or trout stamp. Approved by Governor Asa Hutchinson, this annual...
