$1.8 million given for summer learning programs in Arkansas

Some lawmakers have said high school graduates in Arkansas aren’t proficient in reading and not prepared for college. The ACT (American College Test) is a standardized test used for college admissions in the United States. It is currently administered by ACT, a nonprofit organization of the same name. The ACT test covers four academic skill areas: English, mathematics, reading, and scientific reasoning. High School Students take the test and their results are a way to determine course competency, some colleges still use ACT scores for admissions. But Arkansas lawmakers are raising concerns about student achievement and test performance. During the joint House and Senate education committee meeting in Little Rock this week, legislators were presented ACT scores, causing some lawmakers to say the test scores should be higher.

