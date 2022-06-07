ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Lebanon house fire hospitalizes 1 resident, 1 firefighter

By Matt Rawlings
 4 days ago

LEBANON, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lebanon house fire led to the hospitalizations of a firefighter and one of the home’s residents on Friday morning.

Fire officials also said that four dogs were lost in the fire.

Crews from Lebanon Fire District arrived to find the house, located on South Santiam Hwy., almost completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters were reportedly hampered by live powerlines on the ground but were eventually able to enter the home safely to begin the fire suppression. An additional water tender was ordered by the incident commander due to there being no nearby fire hydrants.

The fire was reportedly under control after 90 minutes, but crews remained at the scene for several hours for salvage and overhaul operations.

No one was on the property when the fire started, but the home’s residents did arrive shortly after the flames began. One resident was evaluated by Albany firefighters for smoke inhalation before being taken to the hospital. A Lebanon firefighter was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Lebanon Fire District encourages citizens to call 911 rather than enter a burning building.

The home’s residents said that there were four dogs inside the home when the fire broke out. Firefighters were able to locate and retrieve three of the dogs, but not before they had succumbed to the smoke and heat.

