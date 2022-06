House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement after the House passed the Water Resources Development Act of 2022:. “Passage of this WRDA bill is great news for South Louisiana, and I’m pleased that many of the hurricane and flood protection priorities I’ve fought for are included in this bill. These projects will ensure our communities are better prepared for future storms. I am proud to see these measures included in WRDA 2022 and will continue to fight for important coastal and flood protection priorities for our state,” said Whip Scalise.

