Dworshak Reservoir near Orofino should be at full pool well before the 4th of July. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers traditionally has the reservoir at full pool for the holiday. The agency will be releasing more water from Dworshak Dam for the next week to create additional capacity for the spring runoff. The increased spill will raise the North Fork of the Clearwater River below the dam by less than a foot.

OROFINO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO