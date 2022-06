HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg hosted an evening of prayer for Ukraine on June 8. Community members came out to show their support and participate in an evening of personal stories, heartfelt prayers and open discussion on the continuing crisis in Ukraine. Attendees also had the chance to learn more about the conflict during an open Q&A session at the end of the event.

