Tulare County non-profit awards future college students scholarships at annual luncheon

The Tulare County League of Mexican American Women has been around since 1979.

Since then, at their annual scholarship luncheons, they have given close to $360,000 worth of scholarships.

This week, board members of the organization are gearing up for their annual Scholarship awards ceremony.

Seven college students will be receiving $1,000 each towards their education.

Melissa Gomez was a recipient in 2004 -- this year, she is back as the keynote speaker.

"I am so thankful because it really helped me just push me in the direction to want to further that education. I know the opportunity is a great stepping stone," says Melissa.

Melissa received two associates degrees from College of the Sequoias.

She says being a working mom and a student wasn't easy, but thanks to a strong support system, dedication and help from the league, she was able to accomplish her goals.

Melissa mentions, "They are very important because not everyone gets the opportunity that other people have but when you have something like this, an organization that is open and has the desire to help is amazing."

On top of scholarships, the nonprofit also leads multiple community service events for Tulare County residents.

Elena Nava, has been a part of the league since 2018. Today, she serves as the president of the organization.

"The league provides networking, leadership development. We are civically engaged, we are nonpartisan so we do encourage people to vote," says Elena.

Elena shares these last two years have had their own set of trials, but even through the pandemic, they have still been able to award their average amount of scholarships.

Funding is open to anyone entering a secondary institution.

Recipients must have a 2.5 GPA and proof of citizenship is not a requirement.

If you would like to purchase tickets for the luncheon they will be available through June 8.