ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Tulare County non-profit awards future college students scholarships at annual luncheon

By Kassandra Gutierrez
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejP2d_0g2YuFp900

The Tulare County League of Mexican American Women has been around since 1979.

Since then, at their annual scholarship luncheons, they have given close to $360,000 worth of scholarships.

This week, board members of the organization are gearing up for their annual Scholarship awards ceremony.

Seven college students will be receiving $1,000 each towards their education.

Melissa Gomez was a recipient in 2004 -- this year, she is back as the keynote speaker.

"I am so thankful because it really helped me just push me in the direction to want to further that education. I know the opportunity is a great stepping stone," says Melissa.

Melissa received two associates degrees from College of the Sequoias.

She says being a working mom and a student wasn't easy, but thanks to a strong support system, dedication and help from the league, she was able to accomplish her goals.

Melissa mentions, "They are very important because not everyone gets the opportunity that other people have but when you have something like this, an organization that is open and has the desire to help is amazing."

On top of scholarships, the nonprofit also leads multiple community service events for Tulare County residents.

Elena Nava, has been a part of the league since 2018. Today, she serves as the president of the organization.

"The league provides networking, leadership development. We are civically engaged, we are nonpartisan so we do encourage people to vote," says Elena.

Elena shares these last two years have had their own set of trials, but even through the pandemic, they have still been able to award their average amount of scholarships.

Funding is open to anyone entering a secondary institution.

Recipients must have a 2.5 GPA and proof of citizenship is not a requirement.

If you would like to purchase tickets for the luncheon they will be available through June 8.

Details can be found here .

Comments / 0

Related
sierranewsonline.com

Federal Funding to Help Address Nursing Shortage

FRESNO STATE — The School of Nursing at Fresno State has partnered with the nursing program at Fresno City College on the Nurse Pipeline Extension Project, a collaborative effort to increase health care professionals in the San Joaquin Valley. Congressman Jim Costa recently secured federal funding of $475,000 to...
FRESNO, CA
theshafterpress.com

Local teacher walks across stage as graduate

Golden Oak second grade teacher Ashley Miriles had the opportunity to walk across the stage to collect her diploma from University of California Merced recently, with a little help from her class. Miriles grew up in Shafter and attended Shafter schools throughout her childhood, up to and including graduating from...
SHAFTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
County
Tulare County, CA
Tulare County, CA
Education
Tulare County, CA
Society
Local
California Education
Hanford Sentinel

Ag students return to the Kings Fair for livestock auctions

When it comes to the Kings Fair, many people think about the delicious snacks, the quality entertainment or perhaps the lights and sounds of the midway. For 4-H students and members of Future Farmers of America, however, the Fair means the culmination of a year of hard work. “It’s a...
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#College Of The Sequoias#Awards Ceremony#Charity#The Tulare County League#Mexican American Women
FOX26

The Kings Fair going on now through Sunday in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kings Fair is underway in Hanford. The fair opens Thursday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. and runs through the weekend. Enjoy live entertainment, a livestock show, and Jr. livestock auction. There is a variety of vendors, and a midway with rides that provide fun for...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia EDC names Nicotero as new executive

VISALIA – In the last 20 years, the Visalia Industrial Park has become a hub for distribution warehouses on the West Coast. No one locally understands the warehousing and distribution industry better than Bruce Nicotero, who has more than 50 years of experience in the sector, making him an obvious choice to become the executive to deliver on the industrial park’s continued expansion.
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford approves $54K in state grant funding for fire department

The Hanford City Council on Tuesday reviewed the Council's adopted goals for the city's parks and discussed related objectives and funding options for fiscal year 2022-23. The four goals were outreach for Hidden Valley Park, conceptual design and preliminary cost estimates; revised design standards for new development of city parks; complete design and final cost estimates for Heroes Park; and council support and consensus on long-range finance strategies aligned with the 2020 Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

EXCLUSIVE: Residents in this small Tulare County town had no water this week

TOOLEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -A small Tulare County community continues fighting for access to drinking water. This week, one of Tooleville’s two wells nearly went dry. “There was no water,” said Maria Olivera, who is secretary for the Tooleville Mutual Non-profit Water Association. “If you put soap in your hands, you feel like you’re going to stay with the soap in your hands. People that got home from work late, they couldn’t shower.”
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Explore Outdoors: Underground gardens in Fresno offer unique way to escape high heat

FRESNO, Calif. — Don't let the nameForestiere Underground Gardens fool you. This spot just a few dozen yards off Highway 99 in Fresno is far more than a garden — it's an intricate maze of underground passageways and rooms that are now preserved as a State Historic Landmark because of the vision and work of one man.
thesungazette.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Tulare County

VISALIA – While COVID-19 cases decreased in March, Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Karen Elliot told the board of supervisors that cases doubled from March until the end of May. “We experienced some very nice low numbers for quite a while,” Karen Elliot, Tulare County public health...
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy