PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teens are being charged with murder for their roles in the South Street mass shooting. Investigators say tips from the public helped them apprehend the teens in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday morning. “This is something that shook our city to our core,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. The manhunt stretched from South Philadelphia to Richmond, Virginia. US Marshals arrested 18-year-old Qaadir Dukes-Hill and 17-year-old Nahjee Whittington in connection to the South Street mass shooting. “I am very grateful these two men are off the streets, and I hope their capture brings a small bit of peace to the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO