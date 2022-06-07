Glenda Ordoyne

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cover picture for the articleGlenda Marie Ordoyne, 69, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM. Born September 28,...

Perry John Vice

Perry John Vice, 74, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later time. He is survived by his son, Scott M. Vice (Maria); granddaughter, Macy Vice; sisters, Myrna LeCompte, Sharon Bergeron (Eddie), and Jamie Weeks (Russell); former wife, Barbara Johnson Vice; and numerous nieces and nephews.
HOUMA, LA
Aniyah Bleu Celestine

Aniyah Bleu Celestine, born on February 4, 2022, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the age of 3 months old. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am.
THIBODAUX, LA
Delvin LeCompte

Delvin J. LeCompte, 85, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma, passed away on June 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Barbara Babin LeCompte; five daughters, Sandra LeCompte (Whitney), Peggy Gaudet (Hanson), Sherry Theriot, Linda Morrell (Victor), Diane Lofton (Mike); son, Dale LeCompte (Renee’); Twin brother, Alvin LeCompte (Bobbie); sister, Della Marie; brother-in-laws, Richard Babin and Ronald Babin (Hilda); 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren.
HOUMA, LA
Juanita Renee Selvey Banks

Juanita Renee Selvey (Banks) was born October 21, 1986 and passed away on June 1, 2022. Juanita’s greatest joy, and biggest source of pride was, and will always be, her 2 babies, Izzy and Gio. She attended Copperas Cove High School in Central Texas, but became a true lover...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Jerry Lee Hayes

Jerry Lee Hayes, 59, a native of Woodville, MS and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memory, one brother, Rev. Clarence Hayes, Jr. of New Orleans, LA; four sisters, Esther Hayes of Houma, LA, Mable Bruce of Dallas, TX, Mary Griffen (John) of New Orleans, LA, and Pearly Porter of Indianapolis, IN; sister-in-law, Hattie Hayes; dearest friends, Robert and Ezella Brown; First Corinthian Baptist Church family, Pastor Ronald Washington; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
HOUMA, LA
Hanson Theriot

Hanson Theriot, 85. A resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
HOUMA, LA
Emile Joseph Bourgeois, Jr.

Emile “Jay” Bourgeois Jr., 60, a native of Chacahoula, Louisiana and resident of Donner, Louisiana passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Mona Clement Bourgeois; sons, Jamie “Jay” Bourgeois (Ricki), and Toby McDonald (Stephanie); two grandchildren, Collin and Addie McDonald; mother, Dolores Louviere Bourgeois; two brothers, Dale Bourgeois, Sr. (Denise), and Mark Bourgeois (Todd); three sisters, Brenda Sonier (Deanie), Judy Toups (Denny, Sr.), and Emily Benoit (Leroy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
DONNER, LA
Arlene Ann Stelly

Arlene “Granny” Stelly, 66, a native of Lockport and a resident of Raceland, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Memorial Services will be announced at a later time. She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Michael Stelly; her five children, Jessica Solet...
RACELAND, LA
Carolyn Mary Hayward

Carolyn Ledet Hayward, 90, a native and current resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church at 9:30am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
THIBODAUX, LA
Betty Aysen

Betty Boudreaux Aysen, 88, a native of Labadieville and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on June 7, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, June 10, 2022 at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville, Louisiana from 9:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. The burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery, Labadieville, Louisiana.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
Simone Fernandez Dolen

Simone Carlie Dolen, 97, a native of Centerville, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. She is survived by her son, Kenneth “Kwayne” Dolen; daughter, Cathy Gutierrez; grandchildren, Shannon Schexnayder, Hassan Banisaaid, Shawn Dolen, and Hamid Banisaaid; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Eckey Smith.
THIBODAUX, LA
Terrebonne General Vanessa Davidson, BSN, Honored for Nursing Leadership Award

Terrebonne General Health System congratulates Vanessa Davidson BSN for receiving the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing-Xi Zeta Chapter Excellence Award 2022 for Nursing Leadership Award. The award recognizes nurses who consistently practice excellence in a clinical setting, in nursing education, and/or in nursing leadership. Davidson has been...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Vincent Richardson

Vincent Richardson, 54, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana, passed away on June 2, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Thibodaux Family Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana from 10:00am until the Religious Service at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to them to go towards funeral expenses.
THIBODAUX, LA
Man wanted in Terrebonne business disturbance

Terrebonne Parish Tim Soignet was made aware of a Facebook posting completed by the Thibodaux Police Department and Chief Bryan Zeringue, concerning an investigation of a disturbance that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that an investigation is being conducted into the incident, and arrest warrants have been filed for a Thibodaux man in connection with the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
CANCELED – Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Man from Orleans Parish

Update: Mr. Emmett Washington Jr. has been found and is safe. Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department and is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Emmett Washington Jr. He was last seen June 9, at approximately 8:40 a.m., near Nashville Avenue and Loyola Avenue in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Faith over Fear: How Resilency Moved a Local Family to Thrive After Hurricane Devastation

Hurricane Ida was an uninvited yet familiar guest to Chad and Monique Naquin who lost their business after the storm left the building of operations leveled to the ground. The couple had a fabrication company, Marine Aluminum Products, LLC, which was founded in 2003. They started building boats in Chauvin and Chad said they were doing well until Hurricane Katrina changed the landscape of South Louisiana. The storm damaged the building they were renting to a point where they could not work anymore which then led them to move the business into a building they owned in Point-aux-Chenes so they could continue working while the rented building was being repaired. Twenty-three days later, Hurricane Rita put six feet of water into the same building, ‘I’m sure you understand that with insurance, it takes 30 days after you make a change,” Chad explained, “So we basically lost everything at that point. All of our equipment, all of our aluminum, everything that we were doing just went away at that point.”
CHAUVIN, LA
Nicholls named Keep Louisiana Beautiful University Affiliate

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), a non-profit focused on community improvement through litter prevention, environmental education, and beautification has graduated its first class of seven university affiliates and will open the new application cycle July 15. The KLB university affiliate program, engaging college students in environmental stewardship and sustainability practices, is now the largest and most successful program of its kind in the U.S.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Two charged with Theft of over $37K from Houma business

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two Houma residents in connection with a Theft Investigation at a local Houma business. Chelsea McElroy, 25, of Houma, and Martin Anthony Verdin Jr, 23, of Houma, were arrested for Felony Theft charges in connection with an investigation, where over $37,000 was stolen.
HOUMA, LA
Thibodaux man charged with Terrorizing, Hate Crimes

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man in connection an investigation at a local Terrebonne business. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned that Vincent Melvin, 59, of Thibodaux, turned himself into the Thibodaux Police Department, and was arrested on charges of Terrorizing and Hate Crimes, stemming from a June 7, 2022 investigation.
THIBODAUX, LA
Lafourche Narcotics Agents Make Arrest Following Pursuit on Wednesday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents arrested a man they found with drugs after he led them on a pursuit from the Lockport area to Larose. Jarrid Hester, 42, was arrested on Wednesday. Agents had been investigating Hester and his involvement with the sale of narcotics out of a residential camper located on East 23rd Street in Larose.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

