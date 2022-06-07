Glenda Ordoyne

Hurricane Ida was an uninvited yet familiar guest to Chad and Monique Naquin who lost their business after the storm left the building of operations leveled to the ground. The couple had a fabrication company, Marine Aluminum Products, LLC, which was founded in 2003. They started building boats in Chauvin and Chad said they were doing well until Hurricane Katrina changed the landscape of South Louisiana. The storm damaged the building they were renting to a point where they could not work anymore which then led them to move the business into a building they owned in Point-aux-Chenes so they could continue working while the rented building was being repaired. Twenty-three days later, Hurricane Rita put six feet of water into the same building, ‘I’m sure you understand that with insurance, it takes 30 days after you make a change,” Chad explained, “So we basically lost everything at that point. All of our equipment, all of our aluminum, everything that we were doing just went away at that point.”

CHAUVIN, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO