Glenda Ordoyne

Jerry Lee Hayes, 59, a native of Woodville, MS and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memory, one brother, Rev. Clarence Hayes, Jr. of New Orleans, LA; four sisters, Esther Hayes of Houma, LA, Mable Bruce of Dallas, TX, Mary Griffen (John) of New Orleans, LA, and Pearly Porter of Indianapolis, IN; sister-in-law, Hattie Hayes; dearest friends, Robert and Ezella Brown; First Corinthian Baptist Church family, Pastor Ronald Washington; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
