‘Skitoots?’ Watch Warriors players struggle to pronounce Massachusetts town names

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
Ahead of their trip to Boston for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals, Warriors players filmed themselves trying to pronounce the names of Massachusetts cities and towns. ( Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

BOSTON — For the Golden State Warriors, pronouncing Billerica is anything but a slam dunk.

Ahead of their trip to Boston for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals, Warriors players thought it’d be fun to acquaint themselves with the geography of their home for the next week.

As it turns out, winning an NBA championship might be easier.

Watch below as Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson and others try to pronounce the names of Massachusetts cities and towns.

The results were mixed, although Toscano-Anderson gets props for nailing Scituate on his first try.

Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

