Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule For Tuesday, June 7, 2022

 3 days ago

In response to the mass shooting that occurred on Saturday, June 4 Mayor Kenney returned to Philadelphia earlier today, where he was fully briefed on the incident by City officials.

10:30 AM Mayor to Attend Filbert Street Transformation Project Groundbreaking at Reading Terminal Market.

Mayor Kenney will join City and elected officials, representatives from Reading Terminal Market, and members of the business community at the groundbreaking of the Filbert St. Transformation Project.

Location: Reading Terminal Market, 51 N 12th St., Philadelphia, PA.

