Chapel Hill, NC

UNC baseball punches ticket to Super Regional with win over VCU

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Scott Forbes and the Diamond Heels are heading to Super Regional play next weekend.

After losing to VCU on Saturday to go to the loser’s bracket, North Carolina has rallied off three-straight wins including two over the Rams to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

On Monday, in a winner-take-all game, UNC came out hot scoring four runs in the top of the first inning as Alberto Osuna had an RBI single and Mikey Madej delivered a three-run homer. While VCU got one back in the bottom half, UNC had the lead and never relinquished it.

The Tar Heels got another RBI single from Osuna in the third and then a Danny Serretti home run in the fourth to push their lead to 7-1. VCU added two more in the bottom of the fourth to close the game to 7-3, but that was it as Tar Heels shut the door the rest of the way.

With the win, UNC advances to the Super Regionals and there’s a chance that will be in Chapel Hill. If Arkansas beats Oklahoma State, the Razorbacks will head to Chapel Hill for the series. But if the Cowboys win, UNC is heading to Stillwater.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

