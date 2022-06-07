ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New indictment of Proud Boys leader in alleged Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

By Alexander Mallin
 4 days ago

The Justice Department on Monday announced a new indictment charging Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of the extremist far-right group the Proud Boys, and four other members with seditious conspiracy -- marking the second such indictment alleging coordination leading up to the Jan. 6 riot by individuals allegedly pledging to use violence to disrupt the peaceful transition of power.

All the individuals named in the 32-page indictment, including Tarrio, had previously faced conspiracy charges related to their involvement in planning to disrupt Congress' certification of Joe Biden's victory.

Allison Dinner/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., Sept. 26, 2020.)
MORE: Proud Boys leader charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The other members charged include Ethan Nordean, who assumed leadership of the Proud Boys on Jan. 6 as Tarrio was ordered to stay out of Washington, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola -- whois accused of initiating the first breach of the Capitol by smashing windows with a stolen police riot shield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WoE1g_0g2YtsqL00
The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio poses for a portrait at Delta Park during a rally in Portland, Ore., Sept. 26, 2020.

The indictment follows news from last April that another senior member of the Proud Boys, Charles Donohoe, reached a plea agreement and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors against the group.

The Justice Department previously charged 11 members of the Oath Keepers militia group with seditious conspiracy in January, including the group's founder Stewart Rhodes.

Three senior members of the group have pleaded guilty in the case since the indictment was returned and agreed to cooperate with DOJ's investigation -- the remaining members have all pleaded not guilty.

Joe Biden
