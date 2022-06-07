ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Six precincts in Jefferson Park/Wilson Park area will not have a polling location on Election Day, as those voters will have to use one of the city’s 51 early voting locations to vote on June 28; in all, 73 precincts citywide won’t have their own polling place

Six precincts in the Jefferson Park/Wilson Park area in the 45th Ward are among the 73 precincts citywide that will not have their own polling place on Election Day, June 28, for the upcoming primary, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. The elections board received a court...

