Although the process may take some time, the relief that comes from cannabis therapy can lead to a greatly improved quality of life. According to the Global RA Network, more than 350 million people around the world are impacted by arthritis. This makes arthritis one of the most common conditions on the planet. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that arthritis is the number one cause of disability in the country, affecting about 1 in every four Americans.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO