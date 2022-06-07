All Jackson County Jail mail must be sent to Florida

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – All mail meant for Jackson County Jail inmates must now be sent to a processing center in Florida.

All mail will be scanned by a contracted company called MailGuard in Florida.

Mail can then be viewed by inmates on kiosks and tablets, instead of being physically sent to them.

Incoming mail may only be letters and postcards.

According to the Jackson County Jail, the new rule stems from contraband being sent through the mail, alongside mail contaminated with COVID-19.

“During the height of the Covid-19 outbreak, there were instances of individuals intentionally sending in mail to inmates that were contaminated with Covid. This was done in hopes of the inmate(s) getting infected and obtaining an early release from their sentence,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

All inmate mail must be sent to the following address.

(Inmate Name)(Inmate ID)

C/O Mail Processing Center

P.O. Box 9167

Seminole, Florida 33775-9167

