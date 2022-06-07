George W. Norman, 86, De Soto

Larry Herbert Edwards, 87, of Festus died June 8, 2022, at NHC Desloge in Desloge. Born April 4, 1935, in Festus, he was the son of the late Mame (Lyons) and Herbert Edwards. He is survived by his wife: Fayo (Leonard) Edwards of Festus; a son: Mark (Deborah) Edwards of Festus; nine grandchildren: Whitney Paine, Brooke Cage, Anna Mayer, Megan Stemick, and Samuel, Tye, Michael, Tara and Logan Edwards; 17 great-grandchildren: Lane Mayer, Payton and Nash Fenwick, Stella and Dylan Stemick, Tayrn, Sophie, Sawyer, Wrensely, Liam and Ivey Edwards, Callie, Tucker and Bailey Winch, and Addison, Raegan and Jaidyn Paine; and a daughter-in-law: Diane Edwards.
