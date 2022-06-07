George W. Norman, 86, De Soto

Emma L. (Whitsitt) Stoops-Baker-Mallet, 83, of Festus died May 19, 2022, in Potosi. Mrs. Stoops-Baker-Mallet grew up on her parents’ farm, later moving to the Arnold-Imperial area with her husband. She worked at Hillview Lodge Nursing Home as a nurse, cleaned houses, did night-duty nursing and was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Arnold in the 1970s and the Jeffco Christian Church of Imperial from the 1990s on. She enjoyed cooking, baking, singing, playing piano, fishing and spending time with her family and friends. Born Feb. 13, 1939, near Kent, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Gladys (Cooperider) and Hiram Whitsitt. She was preceded in death by two husbands: Tom Baker and Eno Mallet.

FESTUS, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO