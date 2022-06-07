ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

George W. Norman, 86, De Soto

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge W. Norman, 86, of De Soto died June 1, 2022, in Festus. Mr. Norman was an auto worker inspector for General Motors. He enjoyed fishing, being a handyman and spending time with family and friends. Born...

Caroline J. (Viviano) Gehrt, 94, De Soto

Caroline J. (Viviano) Gehrt, 94, of De Soto died June 8, 2022, in De Soto. She was a teacher for the Developmental Learning Center. Born March 31, 1928, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Hazel Reckert and Peter Viviano. She is survived by a son: Louis...
DE SOTO, MO
Mary W. Kirkland, 84, Crystal City

Mary W. Kirkland, 84, of Crystal City died June 8, 2022, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Center in Crystal City. Mrs. Kirkland was a 51-year member of First Baptist Church of Festus-Crystal City, where she sang with the choir, organized the Vacation Bible School, quilted and enjoyed many other church activities. She loved spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality. Born Oct. 6, 1937, in Cape Girardeau, she was the daughter of the late Georgia Edith (Farris) and Morris John Witting.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Stephen Keith Christeson, 62, Imperial

Stephen Keith Christeson, 62, of Imperial, died on May 31, 2022, while at home. Mr. Christeson, also known as Steveo or Big Steve, was a fireman and medic for Valle Ambulance, St. Louis EMS, Gateway Ambulance and Lemay Fire Department, where he retired as deputy chief after 35 years of service. He also served in the Armed Forces and was an organ donor. He loved spending time with family and friends. Born Oct. 5, 1959, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Alice (Stewart) and Thomas Christeson.
IMPERIAL, MO
Joan Ann Harrison, 90, Crystal City

Joan Ann Harrison, 90, of Crystal City died June 4, 2022, at Stonebridge Senior Living in De Soto. Mrs. Harrison was a registered nurse for 50 years and retired from Jefferson Memorial Hospital. She graduated from St. Elizabeth’s Academy high school and Maryville University, and she received a nursing degree from the former St. Louis City Hospital School of Nursing where she also interned. She was a member of Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus, the Maryville University Alumni Association, Roe Phi Delta professional nursing sorority, Twin City Business and Professional Women, and Elks 1721 Auxiliary, and also was a breast cancer survivor. Born July 1, 1931, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Adele E. (Gamache) and Paul H. Koenig.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Richard Michael Tucker, 56, Pevely

Richard Michael Tucker, 56, of Pevely died May 30, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus. Mr. Tucker worked for Stout Sign Company for many years. He graduated from Herculaneum High School in 1984 and enjoyed silk screening and building decks. Born March 6, 1966, in St. Louis, he was the son of JoAnn (Mellow) Tucker of Pevely and the late Richard W. Tucker.
PEVELY, MO
Larry Herbert Edwards, 87, Festus

Larry Herbert Edwards, 87, of Festus died June 8, 2022, at NHC Desloge in Desloge. Born April 4, 1935, in Festus, he was the son of the late Mame (Lyons) and Herbert Edwards. He is survived by his wife: Fayo (Leonard) Edwards of Festus; a son: Mark (Deborah) Edwards of Festus; nine grandchildren: Whitney Paine, Brooke Cage, Anna Mayer, Megan Stemick, and Samuel, Tye, Michael, Tara and Logan Edwards; 17 great-grandchildren: Lane Mayer, Payton and Nash Fenwick, Stella and Dylan Stemick, Tayrn, Sophie, Sawyer, Wrensely, Liam and Ivey Edwards, Callie, Tucker and Bailey Winch, and Addison, Raegan and Jaidyn Paine; and a daughter-in-law: Diane Edwards.
FESTUS, MO
Georgia M. Foust, 93, Arnold

Georgia M. Foust, 93, of Arnold died June 7, 2022, in Arnold. Mrs. Foust was a secretary for the Fox C-6 School District. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Arnold, where she was also a volunteer cook. Born Sept. 30, 1928, in Poplar Bluff, she was the daughter of the late Mattie (McClure) and Albert Jones.
ARNOLD, MO
Emma L. (Whitsitt) Stoops-Baker-Mallet, 83, Festus

Emma L. (Whitsitt) Stoops-Baker-Mallet, 83, of Festus died May 19, 2022, in Potosi. Mrs. Stoops-Baker-Mallet grew up on her parents’ farm, later moving to the Arnold-Imperial area with her husband. She worked at Hillview Lodge Nursing Home as a nurse, cleaned houses, did night-duty nursing and was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Arnold in the 1970s and the Jeffco Christian Church of Imperial from the 1990s on. She enjoyed cooking, baking, singing, playing piano, fishing and spending time with her family and friends. Born Feb. 13, 1939, near Kent, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Gladys (Cooperider) and Hiram Whitsitt. She was preceded in death by two husbands: Tom Baker and Eno Mallet.
FESTUS, MO
Aaron Thomas Ehlen, 24, Hillsboro

Aaron Thomas Ehlen, 24, of Hillsboro died May 25, 2022. Mr. Ehlen was a Christian. He volunteered at the library in High Ridge. He enjoyed dancing with his mom, spending time with family and friends, watching and cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals, playing games on his PlayStation and anything related to Star Wars. He will be remembered for his kindness, contagious smile, warm personality and ability to make new friends. Born Jan. 16, 1998, in St. Louis, he was the son of Leanna (Hallows) and Thomas Ehlen of Hillsboro.
HILLSBORO, MO
Six countians hurt in three-vehicle accident near De Soto

Six Jefferson Countians, including two children, were injured Wednesday evening, June 8, in a three-vehicle accident at Hwy. 110 and Fischer Road just east of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:48 p.m., Kenneth P. Manson, 26, of De Soto was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart west...
DE SOTO, MO
Calendar of events June 9-16

Meeting on Route 66 State Park, 6 p.m., park visitor center, 97 North Outer Road, Eureka. Park staff will answer questions and take comments. Call 636-938-7198. Coral reef preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., Festus Public Library, 400 W. Main St. For ages 3-6. To register: 636-937-2017. Blood drive, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Radiant...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Annual Flag Day Parade set for June 11 in Cedar Hill

The Big River VFW Post 5331 in Cedar Hill and the High Ridge Elks Lodge will hold its annual Flag Day Parade on Saturday, June 11. The 10-mile-long parade, which will start at 9:45 a.m. at the VFW Post, 1 Lynn Lane, is designed to remind people to have pride in the American flag, said Eva Maloney, the post’s commander.
CEDAR HILL, MO
Jefferson County Rodeo prepares for 51st year

A western-style rodeo is stampeding to town this weekend. The Jefferson County Rodeo will return for its 51st year on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 10349 Business 21, in Hillsboro. . Gates will open both nights at 5 p.m., while the rodeo itself will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Cedar Hill Elks to share American flag history

In honor of Flag Day, the Cedar Hill Elks Lodge is inviting people to come learn about the history of the American flag on Saturday, June 11. Elks officer Miky Balta said doors for the annual Flag Day event will open at 11 a.m. and a ceremony will start at 1 p.m. at the lodge, 8430 Industrial Drive, in Cedar Hill.
CEDAR HILL, MO
Driver crashes into Festus Mobil on the Run building

At about 3:15 p.m. today, June 10, a vehicle crashed into the Mobil on the Run convenience store, 620 S. Truman Blvd., in Festus, breaking the front door and other glass in the front of the store, authorities reported. Four people injured in the accident were transported by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance...
FESTUS, MO
Festus driver hurt SUV crashes into trees

Laura A. Stokes, 41, of Festus was injured Wednesday morning, June 8, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. T south of Plattin School Road south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:50 a.m., Stokes was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban north on the highway and ran off...
FESTUS, MO
County port efforts get $25 million

The planned container-on-vessel port in Herculaneum is in line to receive a $25 million infusion of state money. The Missouri General Assembly recently approved 19 bills that make up the state’s $49 billion budget for 2023, and among them is the sizable chunk of money set aside for the Jefferson County Port Authority to help develop the project.
HERCULANEUM, MO
Judge rules to disqualify Wash Co. prosecutor candidate

A judge ruled this week to disqualify a candidate seeking election as the prosecuting attorney of Washington County after finding the candidate did not meet residency requirements for the elected position. On Thursday, Associate Circuit Judge Daren L. Adkins of the 43rd Judicial Circuit determined that Republican candidate for prosecuting...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Arnold License Office has new location, management

The Arnold License Office has relocated and is under new management. The License Office began operating today, June 10, in the Richardson Crossing retail center that also houses a Culver’s restaurant. The License Office is at 112 Richardson Crossing in the space that used to house the former Corridor...
ARNOLD, MO
Farmington man dies in motorcycle crash south of Festus

A Farmington man died Wednesday evening, June 8, when he was riding a motorcycle on Hwy. 67 south of Meyer Road south of Festus and ran into a tractor-trailer, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 6:15 p.m., Levi D. Ray, 21, of Farmington was riding a 2004 Yamaha...
FESTUS, MO

