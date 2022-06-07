Washburn volleyball player named MIAA student-athlete of the year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Faith Rottinghaus was awarded the prestigious Ken B. Jones Award at the MIAA’s annual awards ceremony.
The Ken B. Jones award goes to the male and female student-athletes of the year. Rottinghaus helped lead Ichabod volleyball to the national championship game this past season, and she’s the program’s all-time career leader in digs. She also completed her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a perfect 4.0 GPA.K-State Soccer Releases 2022 Schedule
Emporia State’s Jace McDown was a finalist for the male award. University of Nebraska-Kearney wrestler Matt Malcom won.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0