Washburn volleyball player named MIAA student-athlete of the year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Faith Rottinghaus was awarded the prestigious Ken B. Jones Award at the MIAA’s annual awards ceremony.

The Ken B. Jones award goes to the male and female student-athletes of the year. Rottinghaus helped lead Ichabod volleyball to the national championship game this past season, and she’s the program’s all-time career leader in digs. She also completed her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Emporia State’s Jace McDown was a finalist for the male award. University of Nebraska-Kearney wrestler Matt Malcom won.

