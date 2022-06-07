ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Washburn volleyball player named MIAA student-athlete of the year

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elYud_0g2YriKj00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Faith Rottinghaus was awarded the prestigious Ken B. Jones Award at the MIAA’s annual awards ceremony.

The Ken B. Jones award goes to the male and female student-athletes of the year. Rottinghaus helped lead Ichabod volleyball to the national championship game this past season, and she’s the program’s all-time career leader in digs. She also completed her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

K-State Soccer Releases 2022 Schedule

Emporia State’s Jace McDown was a finalist for the male award. University of Nebraska-Kearney wrestler Matt Malcom won.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

K-State basketball looks to build from ground up with hungry players

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Two K-State basketball players traveled to Topeka on Wednesday to help out at the Washburn men’s basketball kids camp. Ismael Massoud and Cam Carter both made the trip over from Manhattan. Massoud is one of just two returners from last year’s teaM and Carter comes to K-State as a transfer from Mississippi State. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn Softball holds summer pitching and catching camp

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University softball program is having a pitching and catching camp this week at Gahnstrom Field and the Indoor practice facility on the Washburn campus. The pitching and catching camp is open to players in all grades and is offered as a three-day camp or as a single-day session.  It focuses […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn grad qualifies for U.S. Open

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former Washburn University golfer and Topeka native has secured a spot in the U.S. Open after finishing top four in his qualifying round on Monday. Andrew Beckler shot rounds of 69 and 72 at the Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland to finish three-under par and in a tie for third […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

MAGIC Camp educates young women about nontraditional careers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation held a week-long MAGIC Camp (Mentoring a Girl in Construction) for high school girls wanting to explore nontraditional careers. MAGIC Camp is a week-long camp where young high school girls could explore nontraditional careers. The camp also included a tour at BNSF, the Air Force base at […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KSNT News

KU guard says leadership won’t be an issue for Jayhawks next season

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Two KU basketball players came to Topeka on Wednesday to volunteer at Washburn University’s kids basketball camp. The WU men’s basketball team puts on the camp and KU’s KJ Adams and Bobby Pettiford Jr. helped out Wednesday. K-State’s Cam Carter and Ismael Massoud were also there. Two other Jayhawks, Dajaun Harris Jr. and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Hayden’s Joe Otting commits to Notre Dame

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Hayden High School lineman Joe Otting will play football for the University of Notre Dame. “Wearing the blue and gold, kind of like the Hayden Wildcats, I’ve always dreamed of playing for the Fighting Irish,” Otting said. “That’s what it was for me. Going up there, meeting the people, everything just checked out […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU basketball community raises money for kids fighting cancer

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Several former KU basketball players and hundreds of fans gathered in Lawrence on Thursday to raise money for families of kids in Kansas fighting cancer. The 14th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic took place at Lawrence Free State High School. Brian Hanni, ‘the voice of the Jayhawks’, founded and organizes the annual […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU basketball players talk about next year’s roster

LAWERENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball junior Dajaun Harris Jr. and freshman Gradey Dick volunteered their time at Washburn’s kids basketball camp Tuesday. The two Jayhawks spoke about the roster being built after winning the NCAA Championship. Harris Jr. said that the return of Jalen Wilson was a surprise, but one that will help the […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miaa#Athlete Of The Year#Awards Ceremony#K State Soccer#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Andy Reid embraces competition within team

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Chiefs roster will looks different in a number of areas in the 2022-23 season. The offense looks different in multiple spots. The loss of Tyreek Hill and Byron Pringle combined with additions of Juju Smith-Schuster and Marques Valdes-Scantling make the depth chart at wide receiver look almost brand new. The running back […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Greater Topeka Partnership reflects on Momentum 2022, plans for next strategy

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Greater Topeka Partnership and the Topeka community are finishing up the Momentum 2022 Strategy and are looking ahead toward the next strategy. Michelle Stubblefield, SVP of strategy, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Friday to break everything down. Momentum 2022 consisted of five main goals including homegrown talent, growing a diverse […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Empowered women seek recruits for TFD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Camp Courage brings women firefighters and potential recruits together to encourage and mentor women who are considering a job in firefighting. Camp Courage is offered for women ages 14-20 who want to learn about the world of firefighting from a woman’s perspective. The camp is a way to encourage women to get […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Deaths, injuries on Kansas highways Wednesday

KANSAS (KSNT) – Wednesday was a deadly day for at least two on Kansas highways. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that a child had died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash. A vehicle the child was driving in rolled over near Rossville after leaving the road, causing the death. […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

A deadly month, Kansas tornados in June were too common

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Six people died and 200 were injured in 1974 when a tornado came down out of the sky on June 8 and destroyed homes, a shopping center, a nursing home, and an apartment complex in Emporia. The National Weather Service rated the tornado an F4, that designation estimates winds could have been […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Free State Lithograph rescued in Lecompton

LECOMPTON (KSNT) – A 165-year-old portrait of the Territorial Kansas House of Representatives will be unveiled at the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Territorial Capital Museum in Lecompton on Saturday. At 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, the ceremony will give recognition to the direct descendants of the Free State Legislators. The lithograph […]
LECOMPTON, KS
KSNT News

Toxic algae blooms created by ‘perfect storm’ in Kansas lakes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Blue-green algae is afflicting several lakes in Kansas this summer, bringing some recreational activities to a standstill due to health concerns for both humans and their pets. 27 News spoke with Tom Styles, Director of the Bureau of Water for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, on Tuesday about how the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

WATCH: Driverless truck narrowly misses cars in Kansas town

OTTAWA (KSNT) – A driverless truck in the City Hall parking lot in Ottawa came close to striking parked vehicles on Friday. Video released by the City of Ottawa Municipal Government on Friday shows a truck rolling backwards uncontrollably as people nearby try to stop it. However, the truck manages to miss several parked vehicles, […]
OTTAWA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy