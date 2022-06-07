Chesa Boudin, SF D.A., labels recall election a Republican effort; opponents disagree
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin cast his ballot on Monday for an election...www.ktvu.com
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin cast his ballot on Monday for an election...www.ktvu.com
Vote!!!! Fellow San Franciscans, let’s take the first step in making our city safer by Recalling Boudin!!!!! Otherwise you might be victimize by the criminals he releases back onto our street! Recall Boudin!
He has denied justice to the Asian community, allows homeless, drug attacks, gang members and thugs destroy SF. Because of his anti prosecution stance businesses are leaving as are tourism.
Comments / 8