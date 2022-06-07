ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Chesa Boudin, SF D.A., labels recall election a Republican effort; opponents disagree

KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin cast his ballot on Monday for an election...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 8

King Boss
4d ago

Vote!!!! Fellow San Franciscans, let’s take the first step in making our city safer by Recalling Boudin!!!!! Otherwise you might be victimize by the criminals he releases back onto our street! Recall Boudin!

Reply
6
Rebecca N Anessa Nell
3d ago

He has denied justice to the Asian community, allows homeless, drug attacks, gang members and thugs destroy SF. Because of his anti prosecution stance businesses are leaving as are tourism.

Reply
3
Related
Reason.com

What the Chesa Boudin Recall Means for America

In 2020, Chesa Boudin became San Francisco's district attorney, promising radical new policies that exemplified the city's leading-edge liberalism. Cops would make fewer arrests, and more wrongdoers would be diverted to drug and mental health programs instead of prison. Prosecutors would be forbidden from seeking cash bail, and arrests for consensual sex work, "public camping," and public urination would be a thing of the past.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor Breed mum on interim DA after recall of Chesa Boudin

SAN FRANCISCO -- Now that the voters of San Francisco have decided to remove district attorney Chesa Boudin, the next move is up to Mayor London Breed. Breed will appoint someone until a special election to fill the seat is held this November. She discussed that and her thoughts on the recall for the first time Wednesday morning. When asked by a reporter, the mayor declined to discuss her vote."I'm not going to talk about how I voted in the recall," Breed said. "Now is the time for healing. Now is the time to bring people in the city together and to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

President Of The SF Police Officers Association Resigns

SAN FRANCISCO—The President of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, Tony Montoya, resigned Wednesday, June 8, after accusations of financial impropriety. According to The San Francisco Standard, there were rumors of Montoya taking a union vehicle with him back in January when he relocated to the State of Nevada and supposedly used an San Francisco Police Officers Association credit card to fill up the tank costing about $150. Montoya confirmed with San Francisco Standard reporters that the rumors were true but he was not violating any established practice or policy. He also stated that he was originally being accused of theft or embezzlement but asserts that he never committed such acts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Elections
kalw.org

San Francisco voters reject Proposition C

On Tuesday, San Francisco voters defeated Proposition C, a measure aimed at reforming the city’s rules for recall elections. Voters rejected the ballot question by a 60 to 40 margin. Proposition C comes on the heels of last year’s failed recall of Governor Gavin Newsom. Since the city’s Board...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC News

San Francisco District Attorney Recall Election Results

Chesa Boudin made national headlines when he was elected to be San Francisco’s top prosecutor in 2019, part of a wave of reformist DA candidates that embraced Black Lives Matter and called for a new approach to policing. He faces a recall election three years later with many San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
CBS News

San Francisco voters overwhelmingly recall liberal DA Chesa Boudin

San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, one of the nation's most progressive top prosecutors. Partial results from the San Francisco Department of Elections on Tuesday night showed the recall measure - also known as Proposition H - had the support of nearly 60% of voters, with 40% voting against it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sjvsun.com

Vote split boxes out Calif. GOP from Republican-heavy Senate seat

California’s top-two primary system provided a major win for the state’s Democrats in the 4th Senatorial District, which covers much of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and is focused on Modesto, Turlock and gold country. The seat, which acquired much of its geography from the expiring Senate District 8....
CBS San Francisco

Alameda DA race to continue in November runoff

ALAMEDA  -- The race to succeed outgoing Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley will continue to a November runoff, after none of the four candidates vying for the position garnered a majority of votes in Tuesday's primary elections.Civil rights attorney Pamela Price won the most votes in the contest but failed to break the 50% mark needed to avoid a runoff. She recorded 40% of the votes cast, and in November will face Terry Wiley, who won 31% of the vote.O'Malley has served as district attorney for Alameda County since 2009 but opted not to run for reelection. She endorsed...
ALAMEDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#Recall Election#Billionaires#Democrat
kalw.org

San Francisco voters reject $400 million bond for Muni

Proposition A received about 63 percent approval, below the two-thirds vote needed to take effect, after being proposed by Mayor London Breed and approved by the city's Board of Supervisors to go on the ballot. The mayor and supervisors said in the ballot argument, in favor of Prop A. that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
climaterwc.com

Results from pivotal election in San Mateo County

On Tuesday night, voters in San Mateo County weighed in on a number of key races. Retirements of longtime elected officials led to a cascade of open seats rarely seen on one single ballot, including US Congress, the State Assembly, and the Board of Supervisors. Tuesday’s election represented a once-in-a-generation event that will transform the political landscape of San Mateo County for years to come.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
sfbayca.com

From MLK Park to seditious conspiracy: Berkeley’s bloody past with Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

The Jan. 6 House Select Committee will air its first public hearing Thursday night with a focus on how two far-right groups coordinated before the Capitol attack. Many became aware of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in days leading up to and after the 2020 election, but those two groups had a presence in the Bay Area long before their leading members were charged with seditious conspiracy.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California primary election results: Bay Area congressional races

Representatives in Congress are up for election every two years, so that means that Bay Area voters in the June 7 primary will be choosing who represents them in Washington. In these primaries, voters will see candidates who are Democrats, Republicans independents and other parties challenging each other. The candidates who finish first and second move on to the general election in November against each other.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
davisvanguard.org

Measure H Goes Down to Resounding Loss

Davis, CA – Despite being a smaller project with a seemingly more favorable environment than in 2020,. DiSC has apparently gone down to an overwhelming loss. While it is not clear how many votes are still outstanding, by the end of tabulation on election evening, No had a 3000-vote margin out of 11,000 votes cast, and a 63.5 to 36.5 percentage lead.
DAVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy